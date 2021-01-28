Guild launches versatile new Starfire I Bass for 2021

Guild has updated its Starfire bass guitar lineup with the release of the new Starfire I.

Available in either a Cherry Red or Vintage Walnut finish, the new model is "a modern adaptation of the traditional Starfire bass platform", and promises to bring iconic style and versatile tone to a whole new price point.

Featuring a 30.75" scale length and a 2.4-inch-thick body, the Cherry Red option features a mahogany top, back and sides, while the Vintage Walnut offering sports a maple top, back and sides.

Elsewhere, the semi-hollow guitars are fitted with a pair of Guild's BC-I BiCoil hum-cancelling pickups – an Alnico 5-based split-coil pickup that is said to deliver a "classic biting tone".

Controlled via a master tone control and a master volume control, the latter also acts as a push-pull "vintage switch" that opens up a new sonic range, delivering vocal and classic hollowbody tones.

Another new feature for the Starfire bass format is the inclusion of a tune-o-matic bridge constructed entirely from metal – previously, Starfire bass guitars exclusively opted for wooden bridge saddles. An elegant hard-shaped tailpiece caps off the new bass.

The Guild Starfire I bass will be released April 1 and will list for $599.

Head over to Guild for more info.