Guitar Center Launches Sixth Annual Battle of the Blues Competition

Guitar Center has launched the sixth annual Battle of the Blues competition.

Aspiring blues guitarists can sign-up at any Guitar Center location across the country to enter for the chance to win more than $50,000 in prizes which includes $25,000 cash, gear from Gibson, Epiphone, Egnater, Shure, Ernie Ball and Boss, plus studio time with Grammy Award-winning producer Pete Anderson.

Six finalists will be picked to perform for a panel of celebrity judges at the Battle of the Blues finals in Los Angeles, playing alongside Joe Bonamassa.

“Guitar Center’s Battle of the Blues is more than a celebration of the blues guitar, it’s an opportunity to unmask the multitude of undiscovered artists out there,” Bonamassa said. “Each years’ contestants have raised the bar on the level of talent and I’m looking forward to an even higher caliber of competition this year.”

To enter Guitar Center’s Battle of the Blues, head here. To hear Bonamassa’s tips for contestants, check out the video below.

Guitar Center’s Battle of the Blues Grand Prize Package (Valued at more than $50,000) Includes:

•$25,000 cash

•Studio session with Pete Anderson

•Gibson Custom Les Paul ‘59 Reissue or 335 ’59 Reissue (winner’s choice)

•Epiphone 1965 Elitist Casino

•Egnater Full Stack (winner’s choice of Egnater Head plus two matching cabinets: Renegade, Tourmaster, Vengenance or Armageddon)

•Egnater Rebel-30 112 HG Combo

•Boss GT-10 Guitar Multi-Effects Processor

•Winner’s Choice of two Boss Single Stomp Pedals

•Endorsement Deals from Gibson, Ernie Ball, Boss, Shure and Egnater

•$1,000 in gear from Fret Rest, Road Runner and Live Wire (winner’s choice)

•Shure Artist Package (includes a Shure ULXD14 Digital Wireless Guitar System and Shure 520DX ‘Green Bullet’ Harmonica Microphone)

•Feature in Guitar World magazine.

Local preliminary competitions will be held at each of the 230 Guitar Center locations nationwide, beginning May 8. Each contestant will be required to perform one live guitar solo from the 35 original backing tracks varying in different blues styles provided and developed by Anderson.

All backing tracks are available for free here.

One winner from each store finals competition will be chosen to move up to district competitions (hosted at 26 Guitar Center locations nationwide), followed by regionally hosted semi-finals (six locations). The winners from these six semi-final locations will convene in Los Angeles to compete in the Battle of the Blues grand finals in front of a live audience and a panel of celebrity judges. The solos from these six finalists will provide an opening act for Bonamassa.

Guitar Center’s Battles of the Blues is presented by Gibson, Epiphone, Egnater, Ernie Ball, Shure, Boss, Fret Rest, Live Wire, Road Runner and Guitar World.