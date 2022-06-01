Guitar Center to auction off PRS Private Stock Rainbow model for “Play with Pride” LGBTQ charity campaign

Guitar Center has announced the “Play with Pride” charity campaign, which will celebrate Pride Month by raising money to support the LGBTQ community.

Money will be raised via an online auction, which will support The Trevor Project – a non-profit organization that provides suicide prevention support for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth.

Chief among the items up for auction is a PRS Private Stock 24-08 Rainbow electric guitar, which, as the name implies, sports a dazzling rainbow-themed colorway. It is one of just seven of its kind, and carries an estimated value of $11,890.

The guitar, which was donated by PRS, features a curly maple top with figured mahogany body, as well as a figured mahogany neck and Brazilian rosewood fretboard with bird inlays. It also sports a pair of PRS 85/15 TCI humbuckers.

PRS Private Stock Custom 24-08 Rainbow (Image credit: Guitar Center)

It’s joined by a wealth of electric guitars, acoustic guitars and other musical equipment, including an Epiphone Sheraton Stealth Emily Wolfe signature guitar signed by Wolfe herself, an Electro-Voice Evolve 30M-W signed by Cory Wong and a Vox AC30HW60 signed by Brian May.

An array of limited-edition D’Angelico models, a limited-run PRS SE Custom 22 and a Taylor 717 Grand Pacific Dreadnought signed by Linda Perry are also up for grabs.

The Play with Pride auction will run throughout the entirety of Pride Month, and will conclude on June 30.

Of the initiative, Jeannine D’Addario, Guitar Center's chief marketing and communications officer, said, “Guitar Center has been a long-time supporter of grassroots efforts that uplift and showcase musicians within diverse communities.

Epiphone Emily Wolfe Sheraton Stealth signed by Emily Wolfe (Image credit: Guitar Center)

“However, this year, our employees and customers have expressed a desire for us to do even more,” she continued. “We are therefore making a commitment to more meaningful activations in support of Pride, to demonstrate our allyship in an even bigger way.

“Guitar Center is proud to partner with The Trevor Project to encourage LGBTQ youth to tap into the healing and therapeutic powers that making music may bring.”

Vox AC30HW60 Amp signed by Brian May (Image credit: Guitar Center)

As mentioned before, 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards The Trevor Project, with Guitar Center vowing to match all auction proceeds up to $50,000 as an additional donation. The non-profit provides support through free and confidential crisis intervention services.

These include a 24/7 phone lifeline, chat and text platforms, as well as TrevorSpace – a peer support platform for LGBTQ youth.

Vist The Trevor Project's official website (opens in new tab) to find out more about its mission.

Head over to Guitar Center (opens in new tab), meanwhile, to browse the retailer’s Play with Pride charity auction offerings.