Guitar Workshop Plus Announces 2018 Schedule and Early Registration

Guitar Workshop Plus has announced its 2018 schedule and early registration discounts. Confirmed session dates are as follows:

San Diego, CA Session: June 17 - 22, 2018

Nashville, TN Session: July 15 - 20, 2018

Toronto, ON Session: July 23 – 28, 2018

Seattle, WA Session: August 19 – 24, 2018

Now in its 17th year, Guitar Workshop Plus—the premier summer music education program in North America—has announced 2018 dates, locations, and some limited time registration incentives including discounts and gear giveaways.

After expanding last year to add another location, Guitar Workshop Plus had a successful season and is returning to all locations in 2018. Of the company’s recent expansion and new locations, GWP Director Brian Murray said, “We are happy to be returning to all these great cities and offer attendees outstanding music facilities and learning environments at all of our locations. Our new facilities in San Diego overlook the ocean, Nashville is a music lover’s dream, and Toronto and Seattle are both world class cities with vibrant music scenes so we couldn’t be happier.”

He continues, “All of the locations offer fantastic modern facilities including spacious classrooms, performance theatre, practice room units, accommodations, dining facilities, and more. We have a pretty unique niche that offers people the opportunity to learn from and play with top ranked faculty and their musical heroes. Therefore, it’s important to have great locations and facilities to provide that ultimate experience that people have come to expect from us.”

In addition to an outstanding faculty roster of first call musicians and teachers, the list of artists who have worked with the administration is truly astounding. Joe Satriani, Alex Lifeson (Rush), Robben Ford, John Scofield, Steve Vai, Rik Emmett, Randy Bachman, Paul Gilbert, Andy Summers (The Police), Billy Sheehan, Pierre Bensusan, John Petrucci (Dream Theater), Orianthi, John Abercrombie, Duke Robillard, Tommy Emmanuel, John Knowles, John Jorgenson, Victor Wooten, Jennifer Batten, Tosin Abasi, Guthrie Govan, and Stu Hamm are just a few of the world class artists on this list.

Designed for aspiring musicians of all ages including teenagers, adult hobbyists, students pursuing music careers, semi-professional and professional musicians, the program offers students a unique setting for intense musical and personal growth. As well, this program allows for group development (entire bands will sometimes attend) and the family experience (father and son, mother and daughter, brothers and sisters, etc.). The program provides students with the opportunity to study multiple styles, courses, and levels with some of the industry’s leading musicians.

Having enjoyed the experience of a lifetime, students leave each session with enough material to work on until the following year. By directing instruction to the student’s personal style, level of experience, and musical goals, the program creates a healthy, non-competitive environment in which to learn.

Courses are offered for all levels (beginner to advanced), ages (12 through adult), and styles including blues, jazz, rock, acoustic, and classical. The intensive bass, drum, keyboard, vocal, and songwriting courses cover many styles and afford students with many rhythm section and ensemble performance opportunities. Each day consists of morning and afternoon classes that involve a hands-on approach, late afternoon clinics (songwriting, improvisation, vocal, etc.), ensemble performances, and evening concerts.

To register or find out more, visit guitarworkshopplus.com.