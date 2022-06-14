The ultimate '80s tribute, starring White Lion's Vito Bratta, Scorpions, Def Leppard and more – only in the new Guitar World

We decided to have some fun and dedicate an entire issue to that pair of hot-pink 24-sided dice we call the Eighties! So strap on that fanny pack, grab your Rockman X100 and do your hair all nice ’n’ big – we’re taking you on a guided tour of the guitar’s biggest decade! Here’s what you’ll see along the way:



1. A horde of guitar stars – including Steve Stevens, Vernon Reid, Lita Ford, Reb Beach, Eric Johnson, Steve Lukather and Warren DeMartini (not to mention Tool’s Adam Jones, Eric Gales, John Petrucci, Scott Ian, Marty Friedman, Alex Skolnick, Steve Morse and more, more, more!) – choose the Eighties’ best guitar solos, riffs, gear, guitar albums, shredders, movies, hairstyles and more.

2. The Eighties were arguably the most innovative decade in guitar history. Former GW editor-in-chief Brad Tolinski salutes the shredders, the punks, the bluesmen and the six-string gunslingers who made it so special.

3. Gear makers took advantage of new tech – and went berserk (in a good way)! GW revisits 20 ultimate examples of game-changing Eighties gear.



4. Vito Bratta: The reclusive Eighties virtuoso returns to tell his story. The former White Lion guitarist talks soloing, gear and what he’s up to now.



5. Scorpions: Rudolf Schenker leans into the iconic band's legacy status.



6. Def Leppard: Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell take you behind the scenes of their first album in seven long years, Diamond Star Halos.

7. Johnny Marr: The Smiths legend discusses his career, sound and latest album, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4.



8. Warren DeMartini: The man who replaced Jake E. Lee in Ratt talks EVH, Round and Round, Dio and his legendary vibrato.



9. Bonnie Raitt: The venerable blues-rock pro takes us inside her bold new album and charts her never-ending journey into the world of slide guitar.



10. Ross the Boss: Proto-punk and power metal veteran Ross Friedman recounts his time with Manowar.

(Image credit: Future)

We also have new interviews with Yngwie Malmsteen, Vio-lence’s Phil Demmel and Six by Six’s Ian Crichton. Meanwhile, Steve Stevens shows us his pedalboard!



We review the Charvel Jake E Lee Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 and the Satchel Signature Pro-Mod DK22, plus the Donner Circle Looper, the Gibson Theodore and more. The Power Tools column pays tribute to the Gibson Les Paul Custom.

Our song transcriptions are Girls, Girls, Girls by Mötley Crüe, Pride and Joy by SRV and Circle with Me by Spiritbox. There are new columns by Joe Bonamassa, Kirk Fletcher, Andy Timmons and Andy Aledort.



I hope you enjoy this issue! We had a great time putting it together.



The new issue of Guitar World is on sale now. (opens in new tab)



You can buy new issues of Guitar World at Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Hudson News, Books a Million and other stores – and online from Magazines Direct (opens in new tab). And, while you're at it, why not save on every issue by subscribing (opens in new tab)?