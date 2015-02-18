Guitar World and The Music Zoo Announce Guthrie Govan Master Class, Clinic, Q&A and Gear Demo

Guitar World and the Music Zoo invite you to the event of a lifetime. Together, we’re granting you an all-access Master Class with Guthrie Govan. Famed for his super-versatile ability to play just about any style under the sun and his impeccable improvisational skills, Govan is hailed as one of the most skilled guitarists of this generation. Ever since his playthrough of his instrumental track “Fives” went viral around six years ago, Govan has remained in the spotlight among guitar players around the world and continues to push the boundaries of guitar music with his band, the Aristocrats. At 6 p.m. February 23, Govan will appear at the Music Zoo in Roslyn (Long Island), New York (less than an hour outside of Manhattan), to host a Master Class followed by a clinic and gear demo. The night also will include a Q&A session moderated by Guitar World contributing editor and columnist Andy Aledort. The evening will culminate with a meet-and-greet for everyone in attendance. Govan also will talk about his Charvel Guitar signature models. This is one of very few Master Classes Govan has hosted in the U.S., so don’t miss this rare opportunity! Tickets are available here. Each ticket allows one person to enter the event, so please buy one ticket per attendee. The event will take place at the Haute/Durvo event space within the Music Zoo complex. For more information, visit themusiczoo.com.