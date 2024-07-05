Guitar World deals of the week: all the biggest Fourth of July savings including $1000 off a Vox Bobcat and $500 off a Gibson Les Paul

Welcome back to another bumper edition of Deals of the Week. We've got some massive savings for you this week thanks to some super Fourth of July sales, as well as a brand new way to access big savings on used gear. Let's get to it!

If you're struggling to get your hands on that piece of gear you want for a reasonable price, then you'll want to have a look at the brand-new Reverb Outlet. Promising minimum discounts of at least 20%, and often more than that, it's an awesome new option for all us deal hunters. It's an ever-changing offering, but we've already spotted some great deals on Martin, Korg, Marshall, Epiphone, and loads more big brands.

If you fancy celebrating the Fourth of July with a new instrument or accessory two big sales are happening over the next week or so. Musician's Friend currently has the largest potential savings with up to 40% off guitars, amps, and pedals. We've spotted some ace deals like $180 off a Fender Tele, and a gigantic $500 off a Gibson Les Paul Traditional, so there's plenty of big savings to be had.

Over at Guitar Center, there are some similarly large savings to be taken advantage of, with up to 30% off gear in their Fourth of July sale. It's only on until July 10th so you've got a limited time to get that new bit of kit you need, and there's loads of choice particularly if you're after a new electric guitar.

Stumped on what to get? Well, don't worry we've handpicked some of our favorite deals for you below as usual, with great savings on guitars, amps, pedals, and a super deal on some amp simulator software. Catch you next week for more big savings!

Sweetwater was one of the last retailers to launch their sale, but it's definitely one of the best out there if you're after recording gear or accessories. There aren't huge amounts of guitar gear available, but with up to 60% off select guitars and guitar pedals, it's well worth perusing. The Sweetwater sale ends on July 9th, so it'll be around for longer than many others this weekend.

Reverb is offering up to 70% off gear, but it'll be the most short-lived sale with many deals ending on July 5th. There are some absolutely massive discounts there on a huge range of gear, so well worth a browse if you can get there quick enough.

Guitar Center has a similarly large offering, with up to 50% off a nice selection of electric guitars. There isn't much in terms of pedals or amps, but if you're after a guitar geared toward heavier styles, there are some awesome deals on Jackson and Schecter guitars. It's also one of the longer-lasting sales, ending on July 10th

Over at Musician's Friend, you can grab up to 40% off until July 7th with lots of big brands like Fender, Gibson, Epiphone, Gretsch, and many more represented in the sale. One of the first Fourth of July sales to launch, there are plenty of electric guitars to choose from, as well as some more select offerings in terms of pedals and amps.

Fender has a range of sales on their official shop, with up to 40% off accessories, parts, and guitar pedals to get you started. If you're after a new guitar, there are some select Limited Edition instruments from the Player, Paranormal, and Squier Sonic, all with tasty savings of 20% off.

Finally, if you're after a new desktop or smart amp, Positive Grid has a Fourth of July Flash sale that ends on July 6th, so you'll need to move quickly to bag up to 40% off their excellent amps and software.

Whew, that's it for major sales, and as you can see there are plenty of them. Further down the page, we've highlighted all of the sales available across all the major retailers this weekend. Of course, we've done some legwork for you as well in picking out some of our favorite deals. Have a great weekend, and we'll be back same time next week with more bargain guitar gear.

Editor's picks

Squier Affinity Tele Deluxe: $279.99, now $219.99

With a nice $60 discount, the already excellent value Squier Affinity Tele Deluxe is a stone-cold bargain over at Sweetwater's Fourth of July sale. Packing two humbuckers it's perfect for more aggressive rock styles, It plays incredibly well and at this price, is simply brilliant value for money.

Fender The Pinwheel: Was $299.99, now $179.99

Whether you're a fan of rotary effects or you've never tried one, Fender The Pinwheel is an excellent way to add some more unique tones to your pedalboard. With a huge $120 discount at the official Fender shop, it's got three different flavors of rotary tone for plenty of versatility, and we love the fast/slow knob which lets you ramp up or slow down the pace at will.

Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V: $2,499, $1,999

With a gigantic $500 discount, this Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V is heavily reduced over at Musician's Friend. It's a powerhouse of a guitar, embodying all that iconic LP tone with a girthy rhythm voice, and soaring leads that always remain articulate.

Vox Bobcat V90: Was $1,499.99, now $499.99

Probably the biggest discount we've seen in all of the Fourth of July sales, this Vox Bobcat V90 has got a stonking $1,000 off in the Reverb sale. In our Bobcat V90 review, we praised it for its classic-sounding P90 pickups and excellent build quality.

MXR Fat Sugar Drive: Was $129.99, now $109.99

It's not the biggest discount of the weekend on the face of it, but there's no doubting the MXR Fat Sugar Drive is an excellent pedal even at full price. Over at Guitar Center it's got a cheeky $20 discount, and is an excellent Klon-clone that can be used as a standalone drive, as a boost pedal, or stacked with any of your other drive pedals.

Guitar sales to shop

