Guitar World deals of the week: all the biggest Fourth of July savings including $1000 off a Vox Bobcat and $500 off a Gibson Les Paul

By
Contributions from
,
published

We've rounded up all the best Fourth of July sales in one place, and handpicked some of our favorite deals for you

Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

Welcome back to another bumper edition of Deals of the Week. We've got some massive savings for you this week thanks to some super Fourth of July sales, as well as a brand new way to access big savings on used gear. Let's get to it!

If you're struggling to get your hands on that piece of gear you want for a reasonable price, then you'll want to have a look at the brand-new Reverb Outlet. Promising minimum discounts of at least 20%, and often more than that, it's an awesome new option for all us deal hunters. It's an ever-changing offering, but we've already spotted some great deals on Martin, Korg, Marshall, Epiphone, and loads more big brands.

Squier Affinity Tele Deluxe: $279.99, now $219.99

Squier Affinity Tele Deluxe: $279.99, now $219.99
With a nice $60 discount, the already excellent value Squier Affinity Tele Deluxe is a stone-cold bargain over at Sweetwater's Fourth of July sale. Packing two humbuckers it's perfect for more aggressive rock styles, It plays incredibly well and at this price, is simply brilliant value for money.

View Deal
Fender The Pinwheel: Was $299.99, now $179.99

Fender The Pinwheel: Was $299.99, now $179.99
Whether you're a fan of rotary effects or you've never tried one, Fender The Pinwheel is an excellent way to add some more unique tones to your pedalboard. With a huge $120 discount at the official Fender shop, it's got three different flavors of rotary tone for plenty of versatility, and we love the fast/slow knob which lets you ramp up or slow down the pace at will.

View Deal
Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V: $2,499, $1,999

Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V: $2,499, $1,999
With a gigantic $500 discount, this Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V is heavily reduced over at Musician's Friend. It's a powerhouse of a guitar, embodying all that iconic LP tone with a girthy rhythm voice, and soaring leads that always remain articulate.

View Deal
Vox Bobcat V90: Was $1,499.99, now $499.99

Vox Bobcat V90: Was $1,499.99, now $499.99
Probably the biggest discount we've seen in all of the Fourth of July sales, this Vox Bobcat V90 has got a stonking $1,000 off in the Reverb sale. In our Bobcat V90 review, we praised it for its classic-sounding P90 pickups and excellent build quality.

View Deal
MXR Fat Sugar Drive: Was $129.99, now $109.99

MXR Fat Sugar Drive: Was $129.99, now $109.99
It's not the biggest discount of the weekend on the face of it, but there's no doubting the MXR Fat Sugar Drive is an excellent pedal even at full price. Over at Guitar Center it's got a cheeky $20 discount, and is an excellent Klon-clone that can be used as a standalone drive, as a boost pedal, or stacked with any of your other drive pedals.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.

With contributions from