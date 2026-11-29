These are the 10 gear deals Guitar World readers can’t stop clicking in the Cyber Weekend sales
The surprises, steals and popular products GW readers have been eyeing up (and clicking on) this year
Here on Guitar World, we spend four days every year, from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, doing our best to sort the wheat from the chaff and bring you our pick of the best guitar gear deals out there.
Of course, amid sifting through the avalanche of bargains, email blasts and dead-eyed marketing bonhomie, we occasionally get a chance to look at what is catching your attention – and there are always a few surprises in-store.
This year is no exception, so we thought it would be fun [because, after three days of combing sales pages and calculating discount percentages, our idea of fun is fairly out of whack rn - Ed.] to take a look at which products are proving most appealing.
So, whether you picked up something on this list, or are just here to rubber-neck, these are the top 10 deals (running from the most popular down) that have caught the eyes, and clicks, of the Guitar World readership so far...
The Victory V4 The Copper is a perfect halfway-house for those looking to make their rig lighter and more convenient without turning to digital solutions. It's preamp is driven by EC900 and 3 x CV4014 tubes, while the Class D power amp makes performing at lower volumes easy.
Everything works via hands-on control, with plenty of flexible connectivity for sending your sound amplified or direct, plus there's an effects loop. Deeper-dives are possible via the TwoNotes Torpedo Remote software, or, just plug in, dial your sounds and play!
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If you're looking for a visually striking Les Paul that plays and sounds as good as it looks, this single-cut is for you! Save a generous $120 at Guitar Center this Black Friday.
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The Third Man Hardware x Donner Triple Threat packs three analog effects – distortion, phaser, and echo – into one compact pedal. Designed in collaboration with Jack White, it's a versatile addition to any pedalboard, delivering everything from gritty garage-rock tones to psychedelic textures.
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Walrus Audio Fundamental Series Pedals: $20.99 off
For anybody looking for a Black Friday pedal bargain, Sweetwater has you covered, with $20.99 off a selection of pedals from the fantastic Walrus Audio Fundamental series. If you're looking to add some serious quality to your pedalboard, with a super-simple set of controls, the Fundamental series is now at a pretty-much-unmissable price point. The deal covers a number of time and modulation effects, which Walrus Audio is a master of, so it's a great opportunity to get your hands on one – but be quick, as the offer ends December 3.
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One of our favorite electric guitars for beginners just got even cheaper. With a slim C-shaped neck and lightweight poplar body, it’s perfect for aspiring rockers, while the Tom DeLonge-style single humbucking pickup and hardtail bridge make it a perfect modding platform for more experienced players, too.
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If you’re ready to explore looping, the BOSS RC-5 is a brilliant place to start. This compact pedal offers 32-bit audio, up to 13 hours of stereo recording, 99 phrase memories and 57 rhythm patterns. There’s also a handy backlit screen and reverse function for getting creative with your loops.
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Save $150 on this Guitar Center-exclusive Flying V. The Tobacco Sunburst finish delivers a vintage look, with twin T-Type PRO humbuckers, an ebony fretboard, and Grover tuners completing an appealing spec. A premium gig bag is included, making this an enticing package for rock players who want something distinctive.
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Boss’ Katana 50 is the new benchmark for modern practice amplifiers. It’s got more juice than a Sicilian lemon, more tone than 80s Schwarzenegger, and more versatility than Matthew McConaughey – thanks to its unbelievably-good digital modeling technology, including a Tube Logic modeling system that adds realistic valve-y feel to your chosen tone. Throw in some serious connectivity and you’ve got a beginner-friendly workhorse that’ll see you right through to thousand-cap venues. Read our 4.5-star review.
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Looking to channel your inner James Hetfield? The Epiphone Explorer '80s EMG delivers all the unmistakable looks of his iconic white Explorer, equipped with a set of active EMG 81/60 humbuckers for those tight, punchy, thrashy tones. We gave this guitar an impressive 4.5 stars in our review, praising its comfortable playability, surprisingly balanced feel and ability to handle everything from precision rhythm work to searing lead lines.
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If you’ve been waiting to add a vintage-spec semi-hollow to your collection, this deal is hard to beat. Featuring eye-catching small-block inlays, era-correct neck profiling, and responsive humbuckers, this exclusive model delivers legendary '60s PAF tone, luxurious playability, and massive sustain at an exceptional 10% discount while stock lasts.
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Matt is Deputy Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.
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