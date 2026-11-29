Here on Guitar World, we spend four days every year, from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, doing our best to sort the wheat from the chaff and bring you our pick of the best guitar gear deals out there.

Of course, amid sifting through the avalanche of bargains, email blasts and dead-eyed marketing bonhomie, we occasionally get a chance to look at what is catching your attention – and there are always a few surprises in-store.



This year is no exception, so we thought it would be fun [because, after three days of combing sales pages and calculating discount percentages, our idea of fun is fairly out of whack rn - Ed.] to take a look at which products are proving most appealing.

So, whether you picked up something on this list, or are just here to rubber-neck, these are the top 10 deals (running from the most popular down) that have caught the eyes, and clicks, of the Guitar World readership so far...

Save $350 Victory Amplification V4 The Copper: was $1,049 now $699 at Sweetwater The Victory V4 The Copper is a perfect halfway-house for those looking to make their rig lighter and more convenient without turning to digital solutions. It's preamp is driven by EC900 and 3 x CV4014 tubes, while the Class D power amp makes performing at lower volumes easy. Everything works via hands-on control, with plenty of flexible connectivity for sending your sound amplified or direct, plus there's an effects loop. Deeper-dives are possible via the TwoNotes Torpedo Remote software, or, just plug in, dial your sounds and play! Read more Read less ▼

Save $120 Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow: was $799 now $679 at Guitar Center If you're looking for a visually striking Les Paul that plays and sounds as good as it looks, this single-cut is for you! Save a generous $120 at Guitar Center this Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Donner X Third Man Hardware Triple Threat: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The Third Man Hardware x Donner Triple Threat packs three analog effects – distortion, phaser, and echo – into one compact pedal. Designed in collaboration with Jack White, it's a versatile addition to any pedalboard, delivering everything from gritty garage-rock tones to psychedelic textures. Read more Read less ▼

Walrus Audio Fundamental Series Pedals: $20.99 off

For anybody looking for a Black Friday pedal bargain, Sweetwater has you covered, with $20.99 off a selection of pedals from the fantastic Walrus Audio Fundamental series. If you're looking to add some serious quality to your pedalboard, with a super-simple set of controls, the Fundamental series is now at a pretty-much-unmissable price point. The deal covers a number of time and modulation effects, which Walrus Audio is a master of, so it's a great opportunity to get your hands on one – but be quick, as the offer ends December 3. Read more Read less ▼

Save $25 Squier Sonic Stratocaster HT H: was $249.99 now $224.99 at Sweetwater One of our favorite electric guitars for beginners just got even cheaper. With a slim C-shaped neck and lightweight poplar body, it’s perfect for aspiring rockers, while the Tom DeLonge-style single humbucking pickup and hardtail bridge make it a perfect modding platform for more experienced players, too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% ($42.49) Boss RC-5 Loop Station: was $219.99 now $177.50 at Amazon If you’re ready to explore looping, the BOSS RC-5 is a brilliant place to start. This compact pedal offers 32-bit audio, up to 13 hours of stereo recording, 99 phrase memories and 57 rhythm patterns. There’s also a handy backlit screen and reverse function for getting creative with your loops. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% ($150) Epiphone Flying V ’70s Tobacco Sunburst: was $699 now $549 at Guitar Center Save $150 on this Guitar Center-exclusive Flying V. The Tobacco Sunburst finish delivers a vintage look, with twin T-Type PRO humbuckers, an ebony fretboard, and Grover tuners completing an appealing spec. A premium gig bag is included, making this an enticing package for rock players who want something distinctive. Read more Read less ▼

#1 practice amp Save 14% ($50) Boss Katana 50 Gen 3: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Sweetwater Boss’ Katana 50 is the new benchmark for modern practice amplifiers. It’s got more juice than a Sicilian lemon, more tone than 80s Schwarzenegger, and more versatility than Matthew McConaughey – thanks to its unbelievably-good digital modeling technology, including a Tube Logic modeling system that adds realistic valve-y feel to your chosen tone. Throw in some serious connectivity and you’ve got a beginner-friendly workhorse that’ll see you right through to thousand-cap venues. Read our 4.5-star review . Read more Read less ▼