Prime Day guitar deals 2026 LIVE: we're tracking all the biggest savings from the Amazon Big Deal Days sale and beyond
Myself and the Guitar World team are busy rounding up all the hottest gear from the October Prime Day sale, including guitars, pedals, amps, accessories, and more. Stick with me for the latest updates
Well, it's day 2 of Amazon's latest Prime Day sale, and we're here to keep track of all the best deals for you, LIVE. We look at guitar gear deals year-round, so we know a good deal when we see one. While Amazon isn't the best for guitars and amps, there are some good deals on beginner gear, and plenty of accessories action available.
This is the final day of the event, so if you see something you like, we suggest you jump on it before it's gone. We'll be scouring for all the best deals throughout the day, so you can rely on us to pick out the very best deals available right now, up until the sale ends at midnight tonight.
If you'd rather look outside of Amazon, there are a couple of good guitar sales on at the moment. Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is still up and running until October 7th, making it the place to pick up a deal on guitar gear with up to 50% off. You can also bag up to 50% off used and B-stock gear over at Musician's Friend.
Below, you'll find links to the Prime Day guitar deals we've found so far, plus some handpicked savings from yours truly.
Sign up for Amazon Prime: Get 30 days free
The best way to take full advantage of Big Deal Days discounts is to become a Prime member, and there's currently a 30-day trial offer that you can cancel anytime. In addition to exclusive Prime Day savings and same-day, one-day, and two-day delivery, other perks include Prime Video and Prime Music streaming and unlimited photo storage.
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Quick links
All the best places to shop at Amazon
- Amazon: Big Deal Days guitar deals
- Guitars: Save on beginner guitars
- Amps & pedals: Save big on fresh tones
- Accessories: Strings, slides, straps, and more
Today's best non-Amazon sales
- 🇺🇸 Best US sales
- Guitar Center: 50% off Guitar-A-Thon
- Sweetwater: Massive studio sale
- Musician's Friend: Up to 50% off gear
- Positive Grid: 38% off Spark Neo Core
- Guitar Tricks: 1 month for $1
- Universal Audio: 10 plugins for $99
- IK Multimedia: Amplitube just $29.99
- Reverb: B-stock bargains
- Native Instruments: 100s of software savings
- Plugin Boutique: Free gift with every purchase
- Waves: Spend $50 get a free plugin
- Nixon watches: Huge 60% off the Rolling Stones watch
- 🇬🇧 Best UK sales
- Thomann: Shop hot deals
- Gear 4 Music: Big clearance savings
- Guitar Tricks: 1 month for $1
- Plugin Boutique: Huge software savings
- Waves: Sale on studio staples
Editor's picks
With a huge 38% reduction, Positive Grid's intuitive guitar practice tool is sitting at $99, making it one of the best value-for-money headphone amps for guitar available right now.
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With electric guitar prices rising over the last few years, it's refreshing to see a company offering affordable alternatives to the increasingly out-of-reach boutique builders that dominate this corner of the guitar market. Save 20% now at Amazon
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For first-time players or anyone looking to add a Strat to their arsenal without breaking the bank, it’s hard to beat this in this price range. It’s snappy, vibrant, and resonant, and the Tahitian Coral poplar body gives it a lighter, airier vibe that really suits unplugged playing. The maple neck is a comfortable C profile that feels familiarly playable.
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For us, the Boss RC-1 Loop Station is a really easy-to-use looper pedal with great functionality, 12 minutes of record time, stereo ins and outs, and superb build quality. This pedal is perfect for simple looping in a live performance setting or for writing.
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Multi-reverb pedals aren’t exactly breaking news, but they’re usually pricey, well, except for the Flamma FS02. This thing crams seven classic reverb flavors into a sturdy little box, and it only sets you back $47.99. Whether you're after a basic Room sound, want massive Hall vibes, or the epic wash of Church and Cave settings, it’s all in here. Plus, you get Plate for that sweet studio shimmer, Spring for those classic surf sounds, and Mod for when you want your reverb to get a bit wild.
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Mooer has been around for a while now, evolving from a budget Chinese brand into a fully-fledged guitar brand in its own right. This Mooer GE150 budget multi-effects is a great option for players looking to make a deeper foray into guitar playing, thanks to 55 different amp sims, 26 cabinets, and 151 different FX, making it very complete indeed. Add in a looper, multi-function footswitches, and a built-in drum machine, and you've got everything the budding guitar player needs for way less than $130, an absolute bargain in anybody's book.
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I've been testing electric guitar strings recently for our buying guides, and while I won't reveal the exact results here, I can tell you that the D'Addario NYXL scored very highly indeed. Over at Amazon, you can bag a three-pack of them with 20% off.
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It's a bit long in the tooth now, but that doesn't make it sound any less good. IK Multimedia's Amplitube 5 is just $29.99 at the moment, saving you a massive $170 on the regular price.
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If you're the regularly gigging sort, you'll definitely appreciate this Road Runner ABS Case. It fits a wide variety of solid body guitars, including brands like Fender, Yamaha, Gretsch, and many more. It won't fit all Les Paul-style guitars, however, so avoid it if you have one of those. It's an absolute bargain at the moment, thanks to a $60 reduction at Musician's Friend.
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Alright, do we really need more Klon-style overdrive pedals? Probably not, but here we are, and honestly, this is by far the cheapest one around. If you’re chasing that famously pricey tone but don’t want to sell a kidney, this thing’s your best bet.
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It’s not a big leap to recognize that the Joyo Vintage Sound is a clone of the ever-pervasive Tube Screamer, and for the price, it does the job really well. On its own into a clean amp, I found it a little thin-sounding, but once you stick it in front of an already driven amp, it really sings, tightening up the tone and helping you push the saturation further without cranking the volume.
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Designed through a direct collaboration between MXR and Analog Man’s Mike Piera, the Duke of Tone gives guitarists access to classic boutique tones without the hefty price – and right now it’s only $127.99 at Amazon.
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Squier’s Debut Series was created at an ultra-low price point in order to take on Amazon’s cheap guitar sellers at their own game. At $118.99, it is the most affordable Strat and Tele in the Fender line-up, and a contender for the best budget beginner electric guitars available right now.
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In our full Squier Debut review, we said, "The Squier Debut Series Precision Bass is a bargain with some possible caveats, but once I dealt with the setup and build issues out of the box, a very playable instrument emerged."
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A superb mini amp that streaks ahead of the competition. Both the black and pearl editions have a $50 discount at Amazon for the remainder of the event – that's the cheapest its been in a long time and a bit of a bargain if you ask us. If you’re short on space and need something compact that still gets loud when you need it to, then we don’t think it comes any better than this incredible mini practice amp.
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Positive Grid has seen fit to discount their all-encompassing Spark 2 smart amp with a seriously chunky $104 discount. Packing a built-in looper, more amps and effects than you can shake a stick at, as well as AI tone generation and powerful practice tools, it's a cutting-edge guitar amp that will suit a huge variety of players. This discount applies to the Black or Pearl variants.
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The Spark Mini has been a runaway success, and it's easy to see why. This clever little amp gives players all the features they loved about the original but in a smaller, even more practical format – and for a limited time you can save a hefty $77. There's savings on the Pearl and Steve Vai editions, too. This is an amp that a number of our team members keep on their desks at all times and is their go-to practice amp.
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Ernie Ball Slinkys have been my go-to strings for years now. I always use Prime Day to stock up, and this year there's an awesome deal on these four packs, available for just $19.99 in the Prime Day sale. That's $4.99 per pack, which is an absolute bargain, especially if you're regularly gigging or have a large guitar collection.
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Losing guitar picks is just part and parcel of life as a guitarist, and if you're anything like me, you'll need to restock regularly. I leave them at gigs, rehearsals, recording sessions, lose them down the side of the sofa, or sometimes they just mysteriously disappear when I drop them on the floor, presumably lost to the ether. The elixir, then, is this 36-pack of Jim Dunlop Tortex picks, available for just $12.99 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. There are also deals on other gauges if you prefer something thicker or thinner.
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If you want something a little more stage-length, without incurring the commensurate increase in cost, you’ll find a great budget option in GLS Audio. This is a more conventionally-hued tweed guitar cable of 20ft in length, and usually $21.00 all day; as part of the Amazon Prime Day deals, you can snatch a cheap, long-running guitar lead for $17.59 – that’s 20% off. I tested this one for our best guitar cables guide, and it did a sterling job.
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A lot of players I know have switched to Elixirs because they last so much longer, which is really useful for regularly gigging players. They are more expensive than non-coated strings, but then you get longer between string changes, so I think it works out about the same. If you've been holding off trying them because of complaints about the feel, they're down to just below $12 at the moment, which gives you the perfect excuse!
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Containing everything you need to power a pedalboard, this Donner Pedalboard Power Supply has got a nice 24% discount in the Prime Day sale at the moment. I've owned a couple of these and never had any problems with them. It is noisier than more expensive power supplies; the 'isolated' in the title here is actually circuit-simulated rather than true individual transformers, but honestly, if you're just using it at home, this won't be much of an issue.
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Pedalboards are fickle things, whether they’re expanding, shrinking or straight-up failing on you in some way. It’s always good to have some demonstrably high-quality patch leads in your back pocket, whether for foolproof additions or bombproof re-wiring when your soundcheck inevitably gets interrupted by a ‘board that’s stopped playing ball. MXR’s 6in patch leads are comfortingly robust, with thick stress-resistive jackets and some pancake-thin metal ends; a pack of three usually goes for $12.99, but for Prime Day you can have them at 23% off.
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🔴 Live updates
Are those monster amp stacks finally relics of the past? For home practice, honestly, I reckon the answer is a big, loud YES. These days, it’s all about the pint-sized, feature-packed mini amps, and the latest trying to steal the spotlight from the likes of Positive Grid is the Hotone Pulze Mini.
This little desktop amp takes everything we loved about the original Hotone Pulze and squeezes it into a desktop amp so compact it’ll disappear into your gig bag without a fuss.
In my full review for MusicRadar, I said, “The Hotone Pulze Mini is a delightful little powerhouse that deserves consideration for a spot in your gig bag. With its impressive array of tones and stellar build quality, it’s worth the price. While the app isn’t the best tonally, the Hotone Pulze Mini delivers on a few key fronts. Sure, it has a few quirks, especially in high-gain settings, which may leave metal aficionados craving a bit more depth. But let's be honest, the clean and medium-gain sound is where it truly flexes its sonic muscles.”
The number of tones on offer with the Hotone Pulze Mini is truly staggering. There are 52 amp models, 48 cab sims, over 100 effects, and 20 user IR slots. That’s a ridiculous amount of sonic options for a little combo you can fit in one hand.
Right now, you can save 20% at Amazon, meaning this unit is now under $100!
A solidly built desktop amp with more tones than you can shake your guitar at. It's loud, dependable, and seriously robust, and can easily go toe-to-toe with the likes of the Positive Grid Spark Go. Save 20% at Amazon.
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Hi folks, Daryl here, and I'm taking over from Matt for a bit.
I've been a Deals Writer here at Guitar World since 2021, so I've seen my fair share of sales in that time. I spend my days hunting down the best guitar deals, keeping our 200+ buyer’s guides up to date, and putting the newest gear through its paces. Before working at Guitar World, I was a music store manager, so I've been in and around gear my entire working life.
Okay, so to kick things off, the ultimate travel companion, the Hush X Live. Donner’s Hush X got 4 stars in our recent review and, better yet, is 19% off for Prime Day.
The Hush X Live takes the travel-electric niche and runs with it, delivering a full-featured headless instrument ideal for quiet or loud practice, on-the-go practice, impromptu performance, and everything in between. It’s the guitar you never knew you needed.
The Donner Hush X Live is a headless electric travel guitar with more bells and whistles than a bells-and-whistles factory. It’s a headless travel guitar with a detachable 5W amp, five onboard amp models and a suite of built-in effects. There’s a tonne of I/O for headphone practice, plugging into amps pre- and post-effects and Bluetooth backing-track streaming; it has Alnico V pickups and a through-neck design, too, that makes it more intriguing to play than the average travel electric. The Hush X Live comes in either black or white – and both colorways are 19% off for Amazon Prime Day.
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Looking for a metal guitar for younger players? This Jackson JS1X DK Minion is a great option if you've got a young one who loves to get heavy. It's down to just $174.98 in the Prime Day sale, saving you 20% on the regular price.
That shorter neck lowers string tension and pulls the frets closer together, which dramatically reduces the reach for young players. The model comes with high-output humbuckers, shark fin inlays, and yes, it comes complete with Jackson's iconic pointy headstock.
Check out the video of our Reviews Writer Pete ripping it a new one in our demo video below.
There's also a full-size Jackson JS11Q Dinky available in the Prime Day sales for just $215.99 if you're looking for an option for adults.
Callus builders and hand strength enhancers. Legit tool or snake oil? That sort of thing ain't my bag, baby, but I'll let you be the final judge. This Fender Callus Builder and Finger Strengthener has got 15% off in the Prime Day sales.
If you want to know more about getting your hands fingerboard ready, my colleague Daryl put together this all-encompassing article on how to build calluses the right way.
Want to know what everyone else is buying? Well, I can exclusively reveal the hottest deals of the Prime Day guitar deals so far, as voted for by our readers' fingers and/or computer mice.
- Positive Grid Spark Neo Core:
$159, $99
- Mooer GE150:
$199.99, $128.20
- IK Multimedia Amplitube 5:
$199.99, $29.99
- D'Addario NYXL 3-pack:
$33.99, $27.19
- Eart GW-2:
$439, $351.20
If you're looking for more expensive guitars, pedals, and amps, then the Prime Day sale isn't where it's at. It's great for cheap gear, but you won't find any discounted Gibson Les Pauls there.
Lucky for you, my colleague Daryl has done a full round-up on the best deals in the Musician's Friend Rocktober sale. It features discounts of up to 50% off gear from Epiphone, Schecter, Fender, Gibson, and loads more.
The Prime Day guitar deals are a great opportunity to stock up on replenishables, and if you're anything like me, you'll have lost plenty of picks this year to the ether.
Right now, you can stock up on Jim Dunlop Tortex picks, with this mega 36-pack coming in at just $12. That's $0.33 per pick!
Losing guitar picks is just part and parcel of life as a guitarist, and if you're anything like me, you'll need to restock regularly. This 36-pack of Jim Dunlop Tortex picks is available for just $12 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. There are also deals on other gauges if you prefer something thicker or thinner.
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Hello and welcome to the Prime Day guitar deals hub! It's Matt here from Guitar World, coming at you live and direct to report on the best guitar gear deals from Amazon and beyond.
I'll be bringing you deals on essential accessories, beginner guitar gear, cheap pedals, and plenty more. Helping you cut through the myriad deals is the name of the game here, and having been covering these sales for the past four years, I know exactly what to look for.
Let's start with some of the sweetest deals I spotted from Day 1 of the sale:
- Positive Grid Spark Neo Core:
was $159,now $99 at Positive Grid
- D'Addario NYXL 3-pack:
was $33.99,now $27.19 at Amazon
- MXR Duke of Tone:
was $159.99,now $127.99 at Amazon
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