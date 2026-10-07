Well, it's day 2 of Amazon's latest Prime Day sale, and we're here to keep track of all the best deals for you, LIVE. We look at guitar gear deals year-round, so we know a good deal when we see one. While Amazon isn't the best for guitars and amps, there are some good deals on beginner gear, and plenty of accessories action available.

This is the final day of the event, so if you see something you like, we suggest you jump on it before it's gone. We'll be scouring for all the best deals throughout the day, so you can rely on us to pick out the very best deals available right now, up until the sale ends at midnight tonight.

If you'd rather look outside of Amazon, there are a couple of good guitar sales on at the moment. Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is still up and running until October 7th, making it the place to pick up a deal on guitar gear with up to 50% off. You can also bag up to 50% off used and B-stock gear over at Musician's Friend.

Below, you'll find links to the Prime Day guitar deals we've found so far, plus some handpicked savings from yours truly.

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The best way to take full advantage of Big Deal Days discounts is to become a Prime member, and there's currently a 30-day trial offer that you can cancel anytime. In addition to exclusive Prime Day savings and same-day, one-day, and two-day delivery, other perks include Prime Video and Prime Music streaming and unlimited photo storage. Read more Read less ▼

All the best places to shop at Amazon

Today's best non-Amazon sales

Editor's picks

Save 20% ($87.80) Eart GW-2: was $439 now $351.20 at Amazon With electric guitar prices rising over the last few years, it's refreshing to see a company offering affordable alternatives to the increasingly out-of-reach boutique builders that dominate this corner of the guitar market. Save 20% now at Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($50) Squier Sonic Stratocaster: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon For first-time players or anyone looking to add a Strat to their arsenal without breaking the bank, it’s hard to beat this in this price range. It’s snappy, vibrant, and resonant, and the Tahitian Coral poplar body gives it a lighter, airier vibe that really suits unplugged playing. The maple neck is a comfortable C profile that feels familiarly playable. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($16.50) Boss RC-1 Looper: was $109.99 now $93.49 at Amazon For us, the Boss RC-1 Loop Station is a really easy-to-use looper pedal with great functionality, 12 minutes of record time, stereo ins and outs, and superb build quality. This pedal is perfect for simple looping in a live performance setting or for writing. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% ($23.20) 3. Flamma FS02 Reverb Pedal: was $75.99 now $52.79 at Amazon Multi-reverb pedals aren’t exactly breaking news, but they’re usually pricey, well, except for the Flamma FS02. This thing crams seven classic reverb flavors into a sturdy little box, and it only sets you back $47.99. Whether you're after a basic Room sound, want massive Hall vibes, or the epic wash of Church and Cave settings, it’s all in here. Plus, you get Plate for that sweet studio shimmer, Spring for those classic surf sounds, and Mod for when you want your reverb to get a bit wild. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% ($71.79) Mooer GE150: was $199.99 now $128.20 at Amazon Mooer has been around for a while now, evolving from a budget Chinese brand into a fully-fledged guitar brand in its own right. This Mooer GE150 budget multi-effects is a great option for players looking to make a deeper foray into guitar playing, thanks to 55 different amp sims, 26 cabinets, and 151 different FX, making it very complete indeed. Add in a looper, multi-function footswitches, and a built-in drum machine, and you've got everything the budding guitar player needs for way less than $130, an absolute bargain in anybody's book. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($6.80) D'Addario NYXL 3-pack: was $33.99 now $27.19 at Amazon I've been testing electric guitar strings recently for our buying guides, and while I won't reveal the exact results here, I can tell you that the D'Addario NYXL scored very highly indeed. Over at Amazon, you can bag a three-pack of them with 20% off. Read more Read less ▼

Save 85% ($170) IK Multimedia Amplitube 5: was $199.99 now $29.99 at IK Multimedia It's a bit long in the tooth now, but that doesn't make it sound any less good. IK Multimedia's Amplitube 5 is just $29.99 at the moment, saving you a massive $170 on the regular price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% ($60) Road Runner ABS Case: was $159.99 now $99.99 at Musician's Friend If you're the regularly gigging sort, you'll definitely appreciate this Road Runner ABS Case. It fits a wide variety of solid body guitars, including brands like Fender, Yamaha, Gretsch, and many more. It won't fit all Les Paul-style guitars, however, so avoid it if you have one of those. It's an absolute bargain at the moment, thanks to a $60 reduction at Musician's Friend. Read more Read less ▼

Save 5% ($1.43) 1. Mosky Golden Horse Overdrive: was $28.49 now $27.06 at Amazon Alright, do we really need more Klon-style overdrive pedals? Probably not, but here we are, and honestly, this is by far the cheapest one around. If you’re chasing that famously pricey tone but don’t want to sell a kidney, this thing’s your best bet. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($7) 8. Joyo Vintage Sound: was $34.99 now $27.99 at Amazon It’s not a big leap to recognize that the Joyo Vintage Sound is a clone of the ever-pervasive Tube Screamer, and for the price, it does the job really well. On its own into a clean amp, I found it a little thin-sounding, but once you stick it in front of an already driven amp, it really sings, tightening up the tone and helping you push the saturation further without cranking the volume. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($32) MXR Duke of Tone: was $159.99 now $127.99 at Amazon Designed through a direct collaboration between MXR and Analog Man’s Mike Piera, the Duke of Tone gives guitarists access to classic boutique tones without the hefty price – and right now it’s only $127.99 at Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($30) Squier Debut Stratocaster: was $149.99 now $119.99 at Amazon Squier’s Debut Series was created at an ultra-low price point in order to take on Amazon’s cheap guitar sellers at their own game. At $118.99, it is the most affordable Strat and Tele in the Fender line-up, and a contender for the best budget beginner electric guitars available right now. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% ($50) Positive Grid Spark Go: was $149 now $99 at Amazon A superb mini amp that streaks ahead of the competition. Both the black and pearl editions have a $50 discount at Amazon for the remainder of the event – that's the cheapest its been in a long time and a bit of a bargain if you ask us. If you’re short on space and need something compact that still gets loud when you need it to, then we don’t think it comes any better than this incredible mini practice amp. Positive Grid Spark Go review ★★★★½ Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($105) Positive Grid Spark 2: was $349 now $244 at Amazon Positive Grid has seen fit to discount their all-encompassing Spark 2 smart amp with a seriously chunky $104 discount. Packing a built-in looper, more amps and effects than you can shake a stick at, as well as AI tone generation and powerful practice tools, it's a cutting-edge guitar amp that will suit a huge variety of players. This discount applies to the Black or Pearl variants. Positive Grid Spark 2 review ★★★★½ Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% ($77.62) Positive Grid Spark Mini: was $249 now $171.38 at Amazon The Spark Mini has been a runaway success, and it's easy to see why. This clever little amp gives players all the features they loved about the original but in a smaller, even more practical format – and for a limited time you can save a hefty $77. There's savings on the Pearl and Steve Vai editions, too. This is an amp that a number of our team members keep on their desks at all times and is their go-to practice amp. Positive Grid Spark Mini review ★★★★½ Read more Read less ▼

$4.99 per pack Save 26% ($7) Ernie Ball Regular Slinky 4-pack: was $26.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Ernie Ball Slinkys have been my go-to strings for years now. I always use Prime Day to stock up, and this year there's an awesome deal on these four packs, available for just $19.99 in the Prime Day sale. That's $4.99 per pack, which is an absolute bargain, especially if you're regularly gigging or have a large guitar collection. Read more Read less ▼

0.36 per pick Save 30% ($5.18) Jim Dunlop Tortex .73mm: was $17.18 now $12 at Amazon Losing guitar picks is just part and parcel of life as a guitarist, and if you're anything like me, you'll need to restock regularly. I leave them at gigs, rehearsals, recording sessions, lose them down the side of the sofa, or sometimes they just mysteriously disappear when I drop them on the floor, presumably lost to the ether. The elixir, then, is this 36-pack of Jim Dunlop Tortex picks, available for just $12.99 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. There are also deals on other gauges if you prefer something thicker or thinner. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($4.40) GLS Audio brown/yellow braided tweed instrument cable (20ft): was $21.99 now $17.59 at Amazon If you want something a little more stage-length, without incurring the commensurate increase in cost, you’ll find a great budget option in GLS Audio. This is a more conventionally-hued tweed guitar cable of 20ft in length, and usually $21.00 all day; as part of the Amazon Prime Day deals, you can snatch a cheap, long-running guitar lead for $17.59 – that’s 20% off. I tested this one for our best guitar cables guide, and it did a sterling job. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($5) Elixir Nanoweb Guitar Strings: was $16.99 now $11.99 at Amazon A lot of players I know have switched to Elixirs because they last so much longer, which is really useful for regularly gigging players. They are more expensive than non-coated strings, but then you get longer between string changes, so I think it works out about the same. If you've been holding off trying them because of complaints about the feel, they're down to just below $12 at the moment, which gives you the perfect excuse! Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% ($9.61) Donner Pedalboard Power Supply: was $39.99 now $30.38 at Amazon Containing everything you need to power a pedalboard, this Donner Pedalboard Power Supply has got a nice 24% discount in the Prime Day sale at the moment. I've owned a couple of these and never had any problems with them. It is noisier than more expensive power supplies; the 'isolated' in the title here is actually circuit-simulated rather than true individual transformers, but honestly, if you're just using it at home, this won't be much of an issue. Read more Read less ▼