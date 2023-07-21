Guitar World deals of the week: major savings on a hot pink Jackson, a stunning PRS hollowbody and more

Here at Guitar World we’ve been helping players research the best gear for them, and find the very best deals, for many years now. We fully subscribe to the belief that the only thing better than new gear is when that gear comes with a hearty discount.

If you're anything like us your inbox is probably awash with emails about sales and discounts and it can be hard to separate the genuinely good deals from the too good to be true ones. That’s where we come in.

With Prime Day a distant memory you'd be forgiven for thinking that there's not much in the way of savings to be had right now. But you'd be wrong! We've found a few delicious nuggets to whet your appetite and get your GAS juices flowing...

If you're looking for something to help you stand out on stage, then there's a sweet $150 saving on a Hot Pink Jackson X Series Dinky DK2XR at Guitar Center. This guitar is a shredder's dream and, assuming your chops are up to it, will only draw admiring glances from your audience.

If you have space on your pedalboard that needs filling, Line 6's new DL4 MkII model has a chunky $80 discount at Musician's Friend. In our review we said the MkII "goes well beyond its predecessor with expanded looping time, a condensed footprint, outstanding new and former delay models, and new reverbs delivered with pristine fidelity". Consider us sold.

There's a couple of sweet sales happening right now too: for high gain heroes it's Metal Mayhem at Guitar Center and there are Back To School savings on a huge range of instruments and gear at Sweetwater.

We’ll be bringing you fantastic deals every week with the best savings on guitars, amps, effects, accessories and more, so if you don’t see anything you like here - or you’re waiting for payday - then check back in next week.

Jackson X Series Dinky DK2XR: $599.99 , now $449.99

This limited-edition X Series Dinky is an outstanding '80s throwback that's designed for speed and high-performance playing. With a poplar body, sculpted shredder’s cut heel, maple neck and Jackson-branded Floyd Rose, this is a serious bargain at only $449.99. Price check: Sweetwater $699.99

PRS SE Hollowbody II Piezo: Was $1,599 , now $1,279

How do you make a guitar this good-looking even more attractive? Well, you slash $320 off the price! This PRS hollowbody with a piezo system gives you the best of both worlds, being able to deliver earth-shattering rock tones, creamy blues tones and even replicate the sound of an acoustic. Price check: Guitar Center $1,599 | Sam Ash $1,279

Positive Grid Spark + Free Bag: $359 , now $259

So, not only is one of the world's most popular practice amps on sale (use code SUMMER10 to score $40 off), you can now grab the stylish water-resistant bag for FREE. Simply add the bag to your cart and the price will be deducted at the checkout. Price check: Amazon $305 (with coupon)

Eventide Blackhole Plug-In: $199 , now $29

We couldn't quite believe our eyes when we saw this one but it's not a typo, one of the best reverb plugins has got a gargantuan discount of $170 over at Sweetwater. On our list of best guitar VSTs, this usually pricey reverb plug-in is just the thing to soup up your recordings with some super ambient soundscapes. Price check: Plugin Boutique $34.69

Line 6 DL4 MkII: Was $329.99 , now $249.99

The original DL4 has become a modern classic when it comes to delay pedals, and the Line 6 DL4 MkII does everything the original did and much more. As well as some of the finest delay sounds money can buy it also doubles as a reverb pedal and a looper, and with $80 knocked off the price over at Musician's Friend, you've got another reason to add this legend to your pedalboard. Price check: Guitar Center $249.99 | Sweetwater $249.99

Xvive U2 Wireless System: $154.09 , now $123.92

Going wireless is a great way to liven up your stage shows or speed up your workflow at home or in the rehearsal space. Xvive's U2 Wireless System is a fantastic low-cost option for guitarists who want to cut the cable. One of our top picks for best guitar wireless systems, it's got a cheeky $30.98 discount over at Sweetwater at the moment, making it even better value for money. Price check: Amazon $123.92 | Guitar Center £123.92

Guitar sales to shop

Looking for more guitar bargains? These are the sales you should check out right now.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: