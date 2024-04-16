Joe Satriani & Steve Vai – America's hottest new instrumental duo! Only in the new Guitar World

By Damian Fanelli
published

Plus! Judas Priest, Black Crowes, Matteo Mancuso, Dillinger Escape Plan, Robby Krieger, Carlos Cavazo, 10 Beatles/Stones collaborations, Lerxst Chi head & cabinet reviewed and more!

june 2024
(Image credit: Jen Rosenstein/Future)

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai.

They’ve each pushed guitar playing (and guitar design) into uncharted territories with their Ibanez signature models. They’ve appeared on multiple GW covers together and graced stages throughout the universe alongside other guitarists on package tours like the long-running G3.

Two things they haven’t done together? A co-headlining, just-the-two-of-’em tour, and writing and recording new original music.

But that all changed on March 29, when instrumental rock's coolest new duo released The Sea of Emotion, Pt.1, the first of a three-part musical journey that features just about everything a guitar lover could dream of.

Damian Fanelli
Damian Fanelli
Editor-in-Chief, Guitar World

Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.