Joe Satriani & Steve Vai – America's hottest new instrumental duo! Only in the new Guitar World

Plus! Judas Priest, Black Crowes, Matteo Mancuso, Dillinger Escape Plan, Robby Krieger, Carlos Cavazo, 10 Beatles/Stones collaborations, Lerxst Chi head & cabinet reviewed and more!
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai.
They’ve each pushed guitar playing (and guitar design) into uncharted territories with their Ibanez signature models. They’ve appeared on multiple GW covers together and graced stages throughout the universe alongside other guitarists on package tours like the long-running G3.
Two things they haven’t done together? A co-headlining, just-the-two-of-’em tour, and writing and recording new original music.
Anyway, as you've probably figured out by now, the cover of the new issue of GW brings these two crazy kids together for the first time since our October 2007 issue.
Inside, they discuss their gritty youth back in Long Island, New York, the very first time they saw each other and – surprisingly – an obscure piece of music they composed (and recorded) together more than 50 years ago.
They also get into their new and future collaborations, the upcoming Satch/Vai tour and what lies ahead.
As a very Guitar World-centric bonus, we also got them to talk about all of their previous joint GW cover appearances – plus a few of their interesting individual GW covers from 1988, 1989, 1990, 1993 and... you get the idea!
>>> Rich Robinson discusses the one-for-all mindset of the reunited Black Crowes, what they look for in a lead guitarist, and how the band’s new record came together.
>>> Robby Krieger breaks down the Soul Savages’ new album and explains his struggles to come up with his own sound during his years with the Doors.
>>> We catch up with Carlos Cavazo, the guitarist who replaced Randy Rhoads in Quiet Riot, enjoyed massive success with Metal Health and shared the stage with Warren DeMartini in Ratt.
>>> The Beatles vs. the Rolling Stones? Not so much! Check out our guide to 10 friendly – and occasionally excellent – collaborations between these two legendary bands.
>>> Stray Cays legend Brian Setzer discusses blown amp speakers, riff writing and how he manages to stay inspired.
We also have new interviews with Office Dog's Kane Strang, Faster Pussycat's Sam Bam Kolton, the Schizophonics' Pat Beers, the one and only Ihsahn, Alex Skolnick, Cameron Griffin, Isaiah Mitchell and former Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder, who gives us an exclusive peak at his pedalboard.
We have reviews of the Lerxst Chi head and Chi 1x12 cabinet, the Yamaha Pacifica Professional P12M, the Endorphin.es Golden Master Multiband Mastering Processor pedal, the EarthQuaker Devices Zoar Dynamic Audio Grinder and the Boss Waza Craft BP-1W Booster/Preamp.
