Guitar World to Sponsor 2012 New York Guitar Show & Exposition April 28 and 29

Guitar World will be a major media sponsor of the 2012 New York Guitar Show and Exposition, which will take place April 28 and 29 in Merrick, New York.

“The support of Guitar World is greatly appreciated and clearly illustrates how important this event will be for the industry,” said show founder Rich Johnson. “We are proud to have them as a media sponsor and expect the show to have a long relationship with the magazine.”

Both the print and online editions of Guitar World are must-reads for those who love guitar playing. The magazine has a fiercely loyal readership, which chooses the magazine over its competitors time and again.

The Les Paul Foundation will be displaying Saturday, April 28, bringing a Les Paul display with some of the legendary guitarist's personal artifacts and guitars. The Les Paul Foundation honors and remembers the life, spirit and legacy of Les Paul by supporting music education, engineering and innovation as well as medical research and will establish scholarships at one or more music or music related schools.

The show is expected to see thousands of attendees from New York City, Long Island, Connecticut and New Jersey. It is accessible by car and public transportation, all within 90 minutes of New York City and its metro area.

“With such an incredible demographic in this area, it is surprising no major guitar shows have been held in such a long time,” Johnson said. “The 2012 New York Guitar Show and Exposition changes all that in April.”

If you're interested in exhibiting at the NY Guitar Expo or attending, visit nyguitarexpo.com or email Rich@nyguitarexpo.com.

Current Exhibitors