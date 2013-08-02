Guitar World's Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time Readers Poll Returns August 5 with Sweet 16 Round

Just an FYI to everyone who has been following Guitar World's Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time Readers Poll. Please note that the poll will return Monday morning, August 5, with the always-interesting Sweet 16 round!

As expected, Eddie Van Halen's "Eruption" solo (Well, the whole thing is a solo) knocked Ted Nugent's "Stranglehold" out of the competition yesterday. As a result, the final 16 guitar solos are lined up and ready to shoot it out before your eyes.

To see all the Round 1 and Round 2 matchups that have taken place so far, step right this way.

You can check out the updated bracket in the photo gallery below. If you'd like to see us kick off the Sweet 16 with a specific matchup, leave a comment below!

See you August 5! Bring your voting fingers!

And thank you for all your votes and comments! Please keep it up!