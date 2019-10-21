Guitarfetish.com introduces super-affordable Xaviere PRO845 Series

Guitarfetish.com has introduced the Xaviere Guitar Brand line of PRO845 Series electric guitars.

The affordably priced model boasts a semi hollow T-style single-cutaway alder body with an f-hole, a Canadian hard rock maple neck and a choice of maple or rosewood fingerboard.

Pickups are a pair of GFS 'Metal Foil' humbuckers, which, says Guitarfetish.com, “give the PRO845 all the twang and bite of a classic Tele-style guitar, with the shimmering ‘jangle’ associated with many of the ‘lo-fi’ guitars of the Sixties and Seventies.”

Available finishes include Gloss Black, Vintage Cream, Surf Green and Sunburst.

The PRO845 retails for $429 but sells directly from Guitarfetish.com for $229.

For more information, head over to Guitarfetish.com.