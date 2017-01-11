Guitarist Plays “Bohemian Rhapsody” on Guitar and Keyboard Simultaneously

Simultaneous guitar/keyboard shredder Gabriel Guardian is back with a mind-blowing rendition of Queen’s classic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Filmed entirely in one live take, the video demonstrates Guardian’s ambidextrous abilities as he plays the song’s piano melody with his right hand on a keyboard while handling the soulful leads with his left hand on guitar.

We’ve previously posted Guardian’s videos for Guns N’ Roses “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and Iron Maiden’s “The Trooper.”

Guardian performs with heavy metal quartet Immortal Guardian and EDM duo FYER, and he most recently joined the collaborative project Mobius8 vs. FYER. His credits include work with CeeLo Green, Justin Timberlake, Rod Stewart, Pitbull, and the Muppets, to name a few.

To watch more of Guardian’s videos, visit his YouTube channel.