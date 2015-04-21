Guitars Made from Classic Nintedo Systems — Video

Cigar box guitars are cool and all, but they might've met their (somewhat) modern-day match.

GetLoFi.com creates a variety of guitars made from the cases of old Nintendo systems. You can check out a photo gallery of four models below.

If you want to pick up one of these babies, you might have to put your name on a waiting list, assuming they're still available at all. These are apparently a very hot item, with the humbucker model running at least $180 (in recent years) and a single-coil model around $155. Either model comes with a maple or rosewood neck.

For ordering information and some specs, head here. Be sure to investigate the site's INVENTORY and FOR SALE sections.