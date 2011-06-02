Guns N' Roses Bassist Tommy Stinson to Release New Solo Album in August

Tommy Stinson, the current bassist for Guns N' Roses and a founding member of the Replacements, will release a new solo album, One Man Mutiny, via his Done To Death Music label on Aug. 30.

“I’m finding it a lot more interesting to make music these days,” Stinson said. “Especially given the musical climate as of the last few years. There are a lot of people complaining about how bad it is. I am actually embracing the challenges.”

This is Stinson's second solo effort, which follows his 2004 solo debut, Village Gorilla Head.