Guns N' Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers Nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

As next year marks the 25th anniversary of the release of Appetite For Destruction, there's been much speculation over whether or not Guns N' Roses would be a first-ballot selection for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, or even garner a nomination in their first year of eligibility. (Their eligility actually comes from the release of Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide in 1986.)

At least part of that speculation can be laid to rest, as GNR heads up this year's class of nominees. Other first-time nominees include: Heart, the Cure, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, the Spinners, Eric B. and Rakim, the Small Faces/Faces, Rufus with Chaka Khan and Freddy King.

Returning to the ballot will be, among others, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Beastie Boys.

The induction ceremony for the chosen acts will take place in April of next year.

Of course, Guns' nomination only leads to another line of speculation: will the original lineup perform at the induction ceremony if they do make the cut?

Asked about the possibility before GNR's nomination was made official, Slash had this to say: "We'll cross that bridge when we get there ... If they're gonna pass you over, I don't think it's worth worrying about too much."