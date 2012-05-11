GW Blog: Read Axl Rose's Angry Response to a Bad Concert Review from 1992

It may come as a surprise to many of you, but Axl Rose hasn't always dealt well with music critics. (See: "Get in the Ring")

The excellent blog Letters of Note — which collects all manner of entertaining letters to and from writers, entertainers and historical figures — recently published a gem of a letter written by Mr. Rose himself to writer Marc Allan, who at the time was working for The Indianapolis Star.

After Guns N' Roses went on nearly two hours after their scheduled start time, needless to say his review was far from stellar. In fact, you can read the original review here.

(It's worth noting that the lineup for that particular tour was Metallica, Guns N' Roses and Faith No More. How much would you pay to see that lineup today?)

Within a day of the review being printed, Allan received the following fax from an irritated Axl: