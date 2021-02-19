Trending

Haim recruit Taylor Swift and Thundercat for extended edition of Women In Music Pt. III

Listen to new versions of Gasoline and 3am now

[L-R] Danielle Haim, Taylor Swift and Thundercat
(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Jemal Countess/Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Haim have revealed a surprise new edition of their 2020 album Women In Music Pt. III – featuring brand-new collaborations with Taylor Swift and Thundercat.

The sister trio alluded to a potential team-up with Swift earlier this week, when they tweeted a photo of themselves in black wigs at a gas station with the caption, “one gasoline pump”. Hawk-eyed fans noticed that the pump number they posed beside was 13 – a number long associated with the pop phenom.

Fans eager to know more spotted that Swift had been credited on a new version of Gasoline on a page on ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers), a service artists use to register their songs for royalty payments.

Their confirmation came on Wednesday when Haim cryptically tweeted “tik tok tik tok tik tok,” directing fans to the band's TikTok account, where a brief clip of Gasoline's chorus with Swift's background vocals could be heard.

The new version of Gasoline has now been released as part of an extended version of the Grammy-nominated Women In Music Pt. III. The trio previously paired with Swift on no body, no crime, a ballad from Swift's latest album, evermore.

Also appearing on the new version of the album is a rendition of 3am with bass extraordinaire Thundercat, whose latest album It Is What It Is recently garnered strong praise from The Who's Pete Townshend.

The collaboration might not come as a huge surprise for dedicated followers of the band; last March, Thundercat shared a photo with the trio with the humorous caption, “a haim sandwich,” to which the band responded with “can we get married @Thundercat?”

Check out Women In Music Pt. III's extended tracklisting below:

  1. Los Angeles
  2. The Steps
  3. I Know Alone
  4. Up From A Dream
  5. Gasoline
  6. 3 AM
  7. Don’t Wanna
  8. Another Try
  9. Leaning On You
  10. I’ve Been Down
  11. Man from the Magazine
  12. All That Ever Mattered
  13. FUBT
  14. Gasoline (feat. Taylor Swift)
  15. 3AM (feat. Thundercat)
  16. Now I’m In It – Bonus Track
  17. Hallelujah – Bonus Track
  18. Summer Girl – Bonus Track