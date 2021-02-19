Haim recruit Taylor Swift and Thundercat for extended edition of Women In Music Pt. III

Haim have revealed a surprise new edition of their 2020 album Women In Music Pt. III – featuring brand-new collaborations with Taylor Swift and Thundercat.

The sister trio alluded to a potential team-up with Swift earlier this week, when they tweeted a photo of themselves in black wigs at a gas station with the caption, “one gasoline pump”. Hawk-eyed fans noticed that the pump number they posed beside was 13 – a number long associated with the pop phenom.

one gasoline pump pic.twitter.com/LBZZIQy2GBFebruary 15, 2021

Fans eager to know more spotted that Swift had been credited on a new version of Gasoline on a page on ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers), a service artists use to register their songs for royalty payments.

Gasoline ft Taylor Swift it’s registered on ASCAP! WHICH CONFIRMS HAIM FT TS!!!! pic.twitter.com/fJsfJubNHZFebruary 16, 2021

Their confirmation came on Wednesday when Haim cryptically tweeted “tik tok tik tok tik tok,” directing fans to the band's TikTok account, where a brief clip of Gasoline's chorus with Swift's background vocals could be heard.

The new version of Gasoline has now been released as part of an extended version of the Grammy-nominated Women In Music Pt. III. The trio previously paired with Swift on no body, no crime, a ballad from Swift's latest album, evermore.

Also appearing on the new version of the album is a rendition of 3am with bass extraordinaire Thundercat, whose latest album It Is What It Is recently garnered strong praise from The Who's Pete Townshend.

The collaboration might not come as a huge surprise for dedicated followers of the band; last March, Thundercat shared a photo with the trio with the humorous caption, “a haim sandwich,” to which the band responded with “can we get married @Thundercat?”

“can we get married @Thundercat ?”-@jizziemcguire https://t.co/90e63TFzX3March 4, 2020

Check out Women In Music Pt. III's extended tracklisting below: