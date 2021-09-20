Thundercat joins Haim to perform 3AM at their Santa Barbara show, serves up a dizzyingly virtuosic bass solo

Los Angeles pop-rock sister trio Haim were joined by bass guitar extraordinaire Thundercat during their show at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday (September 17).

In new fan-shot footage, bass player Este Haim can be seen talking to the crowd in between songs, before beckoning Thundercat to join them onstage.

“I have [a best friend in the audience] who is the love of my life and the fire of my loins,” she jokes. “I know him as Stephen, but I think everyone else will know him as Thundercat.”

Shortly thereafter, the group launch into 3AM, the smooth, R&B-flavored number from their latest album Women In Music Pt III, delivering its cool rhythms and silky vocal harmonies with a little help from the LA bass virtuoso.

After remaining relatively subdued by his standards for the duration of the track, Thundercat lets loose with a no-holds-barred, out-of-this-world bass solo, dazzling the 4,500 fans in attendance with his absolutely jaw-dropping chops.

Thundercat appeared on an alternate studio cut of 3AM, released back in February as part of an expanded version of Women in Music Pt. III.

The collaboration didn't come as a huge surprise to Haim fans, who remembered a Twitter exchange from March 2020 in which Thundercat posted a picture with the trio with the caption “a haim sandwich,” to which the band replied, “Can we get married?”