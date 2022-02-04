Trending

Halestorm announce new album, Back From The Dead, premiere defiantly heavy new single, The Steeple

The hard-rock quartet's fifth studio album is due for release in May

Joe Hottinger (left) and Lzzy Hale of Halestorm perform at Little Caesars Arena on December 11, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan
(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Pennsylvania hard rockers Halestorm have announced a new studio album, Back From The Dead.

Along with the album's announcement, the band released its second single, The Steeple. The follow-up to the album's opener and title track – which was premiered all the way back in AugustThe Steeple is heavy in both subject matter and instrumentation.

Halestorm's singer and rhythm guitarist, Lzzy Hale, sings of reclaiming her kingdom, cathedral and castle after going through "hell" against the backdrop of a wall of guitar crunch formidable enough to have an impact in the most distant nosebleed seats. 

Lead guitarist Joe Hottinger, meanwhile, effectively bridges his metal (plainly evident in the faster sections) and bluesy (those wailing bends) influences in his stellar electric guitar solo. 

“We started writing this album about three months B.C. (Before COVID)," Hale wrote in a statement. "Once we went into lockdown and were unable to perform and tour, I fell into a dark place and something of an identity crisis. 

"This album is the story of me carving myself out of that abyss. It is a journey of navigating mental health, debauchery, survival, redemption, rediscovery, and still maintaining faith in humanity.”

Back From The Dead is the band's first new material since their 2018 full-length, Vicious. Produced by Nick Raskulinecz and Scott Stevens, the album is set for a May 6 release via Atlantic Records.

You can take a look at Back From The Dead's cover art and track list below. To preorder the album, head on over to Halestorm's website.

The cover of Halestorm's forthcoming album, Back from the Dead

(Image credit: Atlantic Records)

Halestorm – Back from the Dead:

1. Back From The Dead
2. Wicked Ways
3. Strange Girl
4. Brightside
5. The Steeple
6. Terrible Things
7. My Redemption
8. Bombshell
9. I Come First
10. Psycho Crazy
11. Raise Your Horns

