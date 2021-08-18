Halestorm return in style with ferocious new single, Back From The Dead

Halestorm – Red Lion, Pennsylvania's finest hard-rock quartet – have released a new single, Back From The Dead.

The first new material the group have released since their 2018 album, Vicious, Back From The Dead is pure, full-throttle hard-rock – with a mandate-from-the-gods riff, wall-shaking drums and a climactic electric guitar solo from Joe Hottinger.

You can check out its appropriately spooky music video, which was directed by Dustin Haney, below.

“Back From the Dead is about survival, not in a physical sense, even though I know we all have been touched by death especially these last few years,” Lzzy Hale, the band's singer and rhythm guitarist, said in a statement.

“This song is personal and written from a mental health perspective. I wanted to give myself and the world a hard rock song we could shout out loud as the gates opened again.

"I was on the edge of this world getting completely lost in oblivion, but even though it was the harder of two choices, I didn’t just let the darkness and depression in my mind dig me an early grave. I didn’t just sit and let it take me. I’ve erased my name from my headstone, so save your prayers, I’m back! I hope this song, as I pass it on to you, reminds you of your strength individually and that you are not alone.”

Back From the Dead is the first single from the group's as-yet-untitled forthcoming album, which is tentatively set for release in 2022.

Though the track is Halestorm's first new music in three years, Lzzy Hale – for her part – has kept plenty busy during these pandemic times. Just last month, she was announced as Gibson's first female Brand Ambassador, while during the spring she teamed up with members of Baroness and Code Orange for a Tele-powered cover of Pantera's Mouth For War and with Scott Ian, Corey Taylor and Dave Lombardo for a new Netflix movie theme song, Thunder Force.