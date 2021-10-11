Watch Lindsey Buckingham and Halsey team up to perform Darling on Saturday Night Live

Lindsey Buckingham joined Halsey for a live performance of their track Darling on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Buckingham first collaborated on the track during sessions for the singer-songwriter’s fourth record If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power (released in August).

The song is one of the quieter moments from the album, which is a somewhat raucous document of Halsey’s transition to motherhood. The rest of the Nine Inch Nails-produced record offers an appropriately abrasive soundtrack to some probing questions from the songwriter regarding institutionalised misogyny and parenthood, and also features Dave Grohl.

In the SNL clip, Buckingham can be seen using his favored Taylor 814CE acoustic with a capo on the 5th fret, for a pretty flawless showcase of his melodic, folk-y Travis picking style.

Buckingham recently released his solo album, On the Wrong Side, having debuted several early singles in the form of Scream and I Don’t Mind. In addition, the former-Fleetwood Mac songwriter has also featured on The Killers’ 2020 track Caution and a new version of Brandy Clark’s The Past Is the Past.

It seems Buckingham has had no trouble keeping himself occupied since leaving Fleetwood Mac in 2018, yet Mick Fleetwood also hinted earlier this year that a reunion could be on the cards for a farewell tour, saying, “We owe it to the fans.”