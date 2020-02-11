Hang tight with On-Stage’s new copper and seat-belt style guitar straps

On-Stage has unveiled two new guitar strap styles – the GSA20 line, which features seat-belt-style straps, and the GSA30 straps, which boast copper buckles.

The GSA20 line offers two-inch straps designed out of a seat-belt material with reflective cotton banding.

The straps sport two-ply, black leather ends with reinforced stitching and heavy-duty metal buckles, are adjustable in length from 36 inches to 64 inches, and come in black, grey, brown, light blue, red, green, purple and pink.

The two-inch GSA30 guitar straps, meanwhile, boast solid copper buckles, are constructed of cotton banding and feature two-ply, double-stitched brown leather ends.

(Image credit: On-Stage)

They’re adjustable from 38 inches to 67 inches and are available in black, grey, brown, navy blue and burgundy.

For more information, head to On-Stage.