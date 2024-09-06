“A fan-favorite packaged down without compromising on quality and tones”: Amp-modeling multi-FX for $82? Harley Benton has somehow made its flagship floor modeler even cheaper

Harley Benton is continuing to prove that slick and versatile modeling amps don't need to break the bank with its latest offering, the DNAfx GiT Core.

In its purest essence, this is a slimmed-down version of its self-proclaimed “fan favorite” DNAfx GiT modeler to make for an ever more accessible price tag. That was the Thomann-owned firm’s first foray into the digital amp world back in 2020, and a Pro version and headphone amp version have followed, but none that have extended their financial accessibility to this degree.

The expression pedal is the most visually apparent casualty in the package-down process, but there is an input for connecting one externally.

Underneath the hood, meanwhile, the same digital wizardry persists, namely 55 amp models, and 26 classic and modern impulse response speaker simulations.

These own-brand IRs are said to be based on modern and classic cabinets, so there should be plenty for players to get their teeth into, but there is still room for third-party IRs if Harley Benton's stock offerings don't satisfy.

Like its big brother, advanced non-linear digital amp modeling tech helps its amp models replicate the sound and feel of tube amps, while a suite of 151 effects makes tone personalizing a breeze.

Of those effects, in-built distortions can cover “everything from aggressive heavy metal high-gain tones to gritty blues crunches” while noise gates and compressors are vital ingredients.

Modulations include a variety of chorus, flanger, and phaser options, with filters, equalizers, reverbs, delays, and even pitch-shifting capabilities making for a comprehensive unit.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

An 80-second looper will be another fine addition for some players, as well as its 40-strong collection of drum patterns and 10 metronome rhythms. It has a chromatic LED tuner, too.

To save space, the footswitches for switching presets double up for the tuner and looper respectively, while there are three dials for Master, Mode, and Value. These are further augmented by buttons for Rhythm, Tap, Exp, Play, Save, and System.

Really, though, the bulk of tone sculpting will probably happen on computers. The modeler connects the PC and Mac via USB-C where a more intuitive, user-friendly editor and software updates can be accessed.

A 6.3mm stereo output can see its tones pumped directly into DAWS, and an OTG function (via that same USB-C slot) supports smartphone and tablet software for audio/video recording, making for easy TikToks and livestream videos.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The DNAfx GiT Core has enough memory to store 200 presets and can handle up to nine effects simultaneously, meaning the scope of options is vast.

Unless you have teeny-tiny feet, the tap tempo button will most likely be need to be pre-baked as opposed to utilized on the fly, but for $99 the unit represents an affordable route into the modeling world for newcomers, as well as a commendable backup unit for seasoned users.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

“This scaled-down version retains all the essential features that made the DNAfx GiT model a fan-favorite, packaged in a smaller form factor, and without compromising on the high-quality and range of tones,” says Harley Benton.

“The versatile connectivity options and professional audio quality meet the needs of both aspiring and experienced musicians.”

The Harley Benton DNAfx GiT Core is available now for $82 from Thomann Music.

Visit Harley Benton to learn more.