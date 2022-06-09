Harley Benton unveils new $62 DNAfx GiT Mobile headphone amp – but we sure feel like we've seen it before

The device – the spitting image of Fender's Mustang Micro – boasts 14 onboard amp sims, 14 digital effects and five hours of battery life

Harley Benton DNAfx GiT Mobile
(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Affordable guitar gear purveyor Harley Benton has launched a new headphone amp, the DNAfx GiT Mobile.

The device – which admittedly looks a lot like a certain headphone amp made by Fender (cough, Mustang Micro, cough) – boasts 14 guitar amp simulations taken from Harley Benton's DNAfx GiT Pro floor-based amp modeler and multi-effects unit, and offers everything from “classic American cleans to British-style crunch sounds, all the way to high-gain territory”.

[L-R] Harley Benton DNAfx GiT Mobile and Fender Mustang Micro

(Image credit: Harley Benton/Fender)

It's also loaded with 14 additional digital effects, including several different types of delay and reverb, in addition to modulation effects like chorus, phaser and flanger.

Other specs include a rechargeable lithium ion battery, which takes two hours to charge and offers five hours of unplugged use, a USB-C input for audio recording, and a rotatable input jack plug. The most enticing feature for many players, however, is likely its $62 price tag, which clocks in at around half the price of Fender's offering.

Harley Benton DNAfx GiT Mobile

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

See below for a full list of amp sims included with the DNAfx GiT Mobile headphone amp.

  • US Double Clean
  • US Deluxe Clean
  • Acoustic Sim
  • Sonic Drive
  • US 59 Bass
  • Doctor Wreck
  • Brit Plexi
  • Powerful DS
  • Cali V
  • 30 Oranges
  • Soldier 100 DS
  • 5153 Crunch
  • Brit 800
  • Combo 30 OD

For more information, head to Harley Benton (opens in new tab).

