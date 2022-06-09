Harley Benton unveils new $62 DNAfx GiT Mobile headphone amp – but we sure feel like we've seen it before

Affordable guitar gear purveyor Harley Benton has launched a new headphone amp, the DNAfx GiT Mobile.

The device – which admittedly looks a lot like a certain headphone amp made by Fender (cough, Mustang Micro, cough) – boasts 14 guitar amp simulations taken from Harley Benton's DNAfx GiT Pro floor-based amp modeler and multi-effects unit, and offers everything from “classic American cleans to British-style crunch sounds, all the way to high-gain territory”.

(Image credit: Harley Benton/Fender)

It's also loaded with 14 additional digital effects, including several different types of delay and reverb, in addition to modulation effects like chorus, phaser and flanger.

Other specs include a rechargeable lithium ion battery, which takes two hours to charge and offers five hours of unplugged use, a USB-C input for audio recording, and a rotatable input jack plug. The most enticing feature for many players, however, is likely its $62 price tag, which clocks in at around half the price of Fender's offering.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

See below for a full list of amp sims included with the DNAfx GiT Mobile headphone amp.

US Double Clean

US Deluxe Clean

Acoustic Sim

Sonic Drive

US 59 Bass

Doctor Wreck

Brit Plexi

Powerful DS

Cali V

30 Oranges

Soldier 100 DS

5153 Crunch

Brit 800

Combo 30 OD

For more information, head to Harley Benton (opens in new tab).