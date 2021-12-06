Harley Benton steps up its multi-effects pedal game with the sleek, sub-$400 DNAfx GiT Pro

Last year, cheap gear champion Harley Benton took a break from building insanely cheap electric guitars and acoustic guitars to release the $140 DNAfx GiT multi-effects pedal. Now, after taking the design back to the drawing board, the brand has unleashed the DNAfx GiT Pro – an expanded version of the brand’s flagship floor modeler.

As well as increasing the size of the chassis and introducing new controls, Harley Benton has also super-charged the pedal’s spec sheet in terms of sounds on offer and rig compatibility.

The new-and-improved version has slightly fewer amp models – 51 compared with the original’s 55 – though boasts 31 cab models, five more than the DNAfx GiT originally offered. These can be visually tweaked via the five-inch display, and work in partnership with an IR loader, which aims to capture genuine amp tones.

Elsewhere, the unit features an immense range of onboard effects – 64 in total – which arrive in the form of various wah, harmonizer, overdrive, distortion, chorus, flanger, phaser, rotary speaker, delay, noise gate and tremolo effects, as well as room, plate, spring, hall and church reverbs.

Further familiar appointments include a drum machine with eight rhythm styles – complete with 10 different grooves each – as well as a 52-second looper.

Unlike the previous incarnation of the DNAfx, however, Harley Benton’s new offering aims to bridge the gap between floor modelers and hardware guitar amps by way of an Amp Control output feature, which lets users switch amp channels directly from the DNAfx GiT Pro.

Another fresh addition is the inclusion of MIDI in/out and balanced stereo XLR outputs, which allow for more versatile rig integration possibilities. This is a pretty substantial upgrade, given the original DNAfx only offered one mono jack input and output.

There’s also a stereo FX loop, meaning the DNAfx GiT Pro can be used with third party pedals.

What remains the same from the original is the onboard expression pedal, as well as the aux input, headphone output and USB port, which allows for audio recording and software editing.

There’s been no word regarding when the DNAfx GiT Pro will be officially released, though the multi-effects pedal can now be pre-ordered for $323 from Thomann.

To find out more, head over to Harley Benton.