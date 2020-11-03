Harley Benton unveils affordable, modular ISO-AC and ISO-10AC Pro Power Plant pedalboard power supplies

Not content with redefining value for money when it comes to guitars and amps, Harley Benton has now targeted pedalboards once more, launching two modular ISO-AC Pro Power Plant pedalboard power supplies, as well as the ISO-10AC Pro.

Two formats of ISO-AC are available – the ISO-2AC and ISO-1AC – both of which feature isolated outputs, and power up to five pedals.

The ISO-2AC features three isolated outputs at 9/12V, as well as two at 9V/18V, all delivering 300mA. The ISO-1AC, meanwhile, features five outputs all at 9V, supplying 500mA per output.

Players will bigger 'boards have the option of the ISO-10AC Pro, which offers 10 isolated outputs: four 250mA at 9V; two 500mA at 9V; and four switchable between 9/12/18V at 450mA. There’s even a USB output to charge your phone.

All three power supplies feature filtered, isolated and short-circuit protected outputs with individual status LEDs, and straight-to-right-angle power cables are included.

The ISO-2AC ($67/£62), ISO-1AC ($48/£53) and ISO-10AC Pro ($106/£98) are available now. Head over to Harley Benton for more info.