Harley Benton updates the HB-35 Plus with four flashy metallic finishes

Harley Benton has decked out its HB-35 Plus electric guitar with a series of eye-catching metallic finishes.

Five years on from the guitar's initial release, the semi-hollow model – currently only available in Lemon Drop, Vintage Burst and Cherry colorways – now boasts Metallic Plum, Metallic Blue and Black finishes.

Otherwise, specs for the guitar are the same as its preexisting siblings, combining its new aesthetic appearance with a series of functional appointments in a bid to deliver a wide range of tonal options, ranging from blues and jazz, to rock and rockabilly.

The HB-35 Plus is composed of a maple body, mahogany center block, Canadian maple neck and a 22-fret pau ferro fretboard. Other specs include a 12" radius, 25.5" scale length, double-action truss rod, tune-o-matic bridge and block inlays.

Image 1 of 4 Harley Benton HB-35 Plus in Metallic Plum (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 4 Harley Benton HB-35 Plus in Metallic Green (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 4 Harley Benton HB-35 Plus in Metallic Blue (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 4 of 4 Harley Benton HB-35 Plus in Black (Image credit: Harley Benton)

Tones come by way of two Roswell LAF Alnico 5 humbuckers controlled via a three-way selector switch, two volume and two tone controls, which promise to deliver everything from smooth, creamy cleans to gain-y blues-rock growls.

The new-look HB-35 Plus models are available now for $255.

Head over to Harley Benton to find out more.