Hear "Cross Off," from Lamb of God's Mark Morton

Last month, Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton announced his debut solo album, Anesthetic. Today, Morton has premiered the album's second single, "Cross Off," which features the late Chester Bennington on vocals.

"Cross Off" was written by Morton, Bennington, Jake Oni and producer Josh Wilbur, and features Paolo Gregoletto and Alex Bent of Trivium on bass and drums. It was recorded in April 2017, just three months before the former Linkin Park frontman's untimely death at the age of 41.

Morton said in a statement that working on the track with Bennington "was a very free-flowing and natural process."

"We both really loved the song from its inception and everyone that worked on it put a lot of energy and emotion into it," he continued. "I feel like you can really hear that in the track, and absolutely in Chester's performance."

Anesthetic will arrive March 1 via WPP/Spinefarm. You can preorder it right here.

For more on Morton and his music, follow along on Facebook.