Hear George Lynch descend into "solo insanity" on new song, Death By A Thousand Licks

"It isn’t really intended to be a fully developed composition but more of a vehicle for solo insanity. I think at least half of what I played is in the right key.”

So says George Lynch of Death By A Thousand Licks, the lightning-fast feast of electric guitar acrobatics that serves as the new, lead single from Seamless, his first-ever all-instrumental solo album.

Indeed, the song lives up to both its name and description, with a very Lynchian blend of brawny, high-gain riffing and gonzo tapping, pinballing harmonics, and fleet-fingered lead runs.

You can check the track out below.

The last piece Lynch wrote for Seamless, Death By A Thousand Licks came from the Dokken guitar legend's desire "to do something that was maniacal and shooting from the hip, completely improvised."

While Lynch explores the cosmos, the song remains tethered to Earth with an air-tight performance from Jimmy D’Anda on drums and Eric Loiselle on bass, who retain rhythm section duties for all of Seamless.

Set for an August 20 release via Rat Pak Records, Seamless was produced by Lynch himself.

You can check out the album's cover art and track list below. To preorder the album, point your browser this way.

(Image credit: Rat Pak Records)

George Lynch – Seamless:

1. Quiver

2. Cola

3. TJ69

4. Death By A Thousand Licks

5. iThink

6. Sharks With Laser Beams

7. Octavia

8. Supersonic Hypnotic Groove Thing

9. Falling Apart

Bonus Tracks:

10. Blue Light Effect

11. House Of Eternal Return

12. The Weight