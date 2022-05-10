Heather Brown Electronicals unveils new, Reverb-exclusive Sensation Fuzzdrive pedal

Heather Brown Electronicals – the boutique pedal-maker best known for its Blessed Mother overdrive pedal – has unveiled the Sensation Fuzzdrive, a combination overdrive and fuzz pedal that, according to Brown herself, "can’t fully be classified as either."

"At its core," Brown says, the Sensation Fuzzdrive is "a tool to push your signal hard without the chaos. It goes from fuzzy low-end to crisp, overdriven mids, sure to make a screaming solo really jump out in a mix."

The pedal features three transistor-based gain stages, controlled by a Saturator knob, with an additional gain switch providing high/low switchability.

There's also a volume knob, and EQ controls for bass and mid-range frequencies, with three levels that can be dialed in by an accompanying three-way switch.

The Heather Brown Electronicals Sensation Fuzzdrive pedal runs on 9V power, and is available now – exclusively from Reverb – for $249.

The pedal is part of a Reverb initiative called Maker May, which offers limited-time deals and new releases from smaller brands like Orangewood, Positive Grid, Recovery Effects, Source Audio, Warm Audio, 3D Waves, and more. To learn more about the initiative, step this way.

For more info on the Sensation Fuzzdrive, stop by Reverb.com.