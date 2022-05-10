Heather Brown Electronicals unveils new, Reverb-exclusive Sensation Fuzzdrive pedal

By published

Brown describes the pedal as a "tool to push your signal hard without the chaos" that "goes from fuzzy low-end to crisp, overdriven mids"

Heather Brown Electronicals' new Sensation Fuzzdrive pedal
(Image credit: Heather Brown Electronicals)

Heather Brown Electronicals – the boutique pedal-maker best known for its Blessed Mother overdrive pedal – has unveiled the Sensation Fuzzdrive, a combination overdrive and fuzz pedal that, according to Brown herself, "can’t fully be classified as either."

"At its core," Brown says, the Sensation Fuzzdrive is "a tool to push your signal hard without the chaos. It goes from fuzzy low-end to crisp, overdriven mids, sure to make a screaming solo really jump out in a mix."

The pedal features three transistor-based gain stages, controlled by a Saturator knob, with an additional gain switch providing high/low switchability.

There's also a volume knob, and EQ controls for bass and mid-range frequencies, with three levels that can be dialed in by an accompanying three-way switch.

Image 1 of 4

Heather Brown Electronicals' new Sensation Fuzzdrive pedal

(Image credit: Heather Brown Electronicals)
Image 2 of 4

Heather Brown Electronicals' new Sensation Fuzzdrive pedal

(Image credit: Heather Brown Electronicals)
Image 3 of 4

Heather Brown Electronicals' new Sensation Fuzzdrive pedal

(Image credit: Heather Brown Electronicals)
Image 4 of 4

Heather Brown Electronicals' new Sensation Fuzzdrive pedal

(Image credit: Heather Brown Electronicals)

The Heather Brown Electronicals Sensation Fuzzdrive pedal runs on 9V power, and is available now – exclusively from Reverb – for $249.

The pedal is part of a Reverb initiative called Maker May, which offers limited-time deals and new releases from smaller brands like Orangewood, Positive Grid, Recovery Effects, Source Audio, Warm Audio, 3D Waves, and more. To learn more about the initiative, step this way.

For more info on the Sensation Fuzzdrive, stop by Reverb.com.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.