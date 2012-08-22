Hellcat Records Release Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros Re-Issues and Rarities

In celebration of what would have been Joe Strummer's 60th birthday, Hellcat Records digitally released Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros, The Hellcat Years, yesterday.

In addition to the digital release, Rock Art and the X-Ray Style, Global A Go-Go and Streetcore, will be re-issued on September 25th.

Fans can stream the rare and previously unheard live recording of "Johnny Appleseed" courtesy of Rolling Stone by going here.

Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros, The Hellcat Years features hard to find b-sides and never before heard live performances, the compilation highlights three albums; Rock Art and the X-Ray Style, Global A Go-Go and Streetcore, all recorded between 1999 and Strummer’s untimely death in 2002. It was during this period that Strummer wrote, recorded and toured with the band he dubbed “The Mescaleros.”

Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros, The Hellcat Years also features three rare live tracks documenting the celebratory 2002 reunion of Strummer and Clash band mate Mick Jones at a benefit concert for the Fire Brigades Union in London. Backed by an overjoyed Mescaleros, the two legends roar through exhilarating versions of Clash classics Bank Robber, White Riot and London’s Burning.

Track Listing:

Tony Adams - 6:33

Sandpaper Blues - 4:27

X-ray Style - 4:34

Techno D-day - 4:08

The Road To Rock'n'roll - 3:59

Nitcomb - 4:31

Diggin' The New - 3:08

Forbidden City - 4:47

Yalla Yalla - 6:57

Willesden To Cricklewood - 6:46

Johnny Appleseed - 4:04

Cool 'N' Out - 4:22

Global A GO-GO - 5:55

Bhindi Bhagee - 5:47

Gamma Ray - 6:58

Mega Bottle Ride - 3:33

Shaktar Donetsk - 5:57

Mondo Bongo - 6:15

Bummed Out City - 5:33

At The Border, Guy - 7:09

Minstrel Boy - 17:49

Coma Girl - 3:50

Get Down Moses - 5:05

Long Shadow - 3:34

Arms Aloft - 3:47

Ramshackle Day Parade - 4:03

Redemption Song - 3:28

All In A Day - 4:56

Burnin' Streets - 4:32

Midnight Jam - 5:50

Silver And Gold - 2:39

Time and The Tide (B-side of Yalla Yalla) - 4:05

The X-Ray Style (live summer 99) (B-side to Yalla Yalla) - 4:32

Yalla Yalla (Norro’s King Dub) (7:01) (B-side to Yalla Yalla) - 7:00

The Harder They Come (live) (B-side to Coma Girl) - 3:26

Rudi, A Message To You (live) (B-side to Coma Girl) - 5:04

Blitzkreig Bop (live) (B-side of Coma Girl) - 3:25

Yalla Yalla (live) (B-side to Coma Girl) - 6:56

Armagideon Time (B-side to Redemption Song) - 4:30

Pressure Drop (B-side to Redemption Song) - 4:30

Junco Partner (from Hellcat Give Em The Boot IV compilation) - 4:19

Shaktar Donetsk (Acton Concert) - 5:43

Bhindee Bhagee (Acton Concert) - 6:12

Rudy Can’t Fail (Acton Concert) - 4:39

Tony Adams (Acton Concert) - 7:24

White Man In Hammersmith Palais (Acton Concert) - 5:18

Mega Bottle Ride (Acton Concert) - 3:47

Get Down Moses (Acton Concert) - 4:18

Police and Thieves (Acton Concert) - 6:02

Cool 'n' Out (Acton Concert) - 3:38

Police On My Back (Acton Concert) - 4:49

Johnny Appleseed (Acton Concert) - 4:37

Coma Girl (Acton Concert) - 4:27

I Fought The Law (Acton Concert) - 4:00

Bank Robber (encore w/ Mick Jones) (Acton Concert) - 9:08

White Riot (encore w/ Mick Jones) (Acton Concert) - 2:25

London’s Burning (encore w/ Mick Jones) (Acton Concert) - 2:33