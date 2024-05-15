“This is a very iconic guitar. It’s one of the harder guitars I’ve ever had to replicate”: Fender’s latest Joe Strummer tribute model is a meticulous Masterbuilt Custom Shop creation that costs $20,000

The forensic replica is said to reproduce “every aspect” of the Clash trailblazer’s 1966 Telecaster, including all the scrapes and scars of the original model

Fender has unveiled its latest recreation of Joe Strummer’s iconic 1966 Telecaster – and it’s a limited-edition $20,000 Custom Shop electric guitar built by Masterbuilder Paul Waller.

Fender Limited Edition Masterbuilt Joe Strummer Telecaster
Fender Limited Edition Masterbuilt Joe Strummer Telecaster
Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.