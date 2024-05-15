“This is a very iconic guitar. It’s one of the harder guitars I’ve ever had to replicate”: Fender’s latest Joe Strummer tribute model is a meticulous Masterbuilt Custom Shop creation that costs $20,000

Fender has unveiled its latest recreation of Joe Strummer’s iconic 1966 Telecaster – and it’s a limited-edition $20,000 Custom Shop electric guitar built by Masterbuilder Paul Waller.

The firm released a far more affordable version of the Clash frontman’s battle-scarred six-string back in 2022 in the form of a $1,799 signature guitar, but this time Fender has worked to “meticulously” recreate “every aspect” of the legendary instrument, resulting in something far more collectible, and far more expensive.

In Fender’s own words, this attempt “faithfully” replicates “this iconic instrument down to the very last detail”.

“This is a very iconic guitar,” Waller reflects of the punk rock pioneer's fabled Tele. “It’s one of the harder guitars I’ve ever had to replicate.”

To that end, a two-piece select alder body with an offset seam is paired with a plain-grain maple neck, which offers a ‘60s Oval C profile and a 3A rosewood fretboard. A vintage-style 7.25” radius, 21 Jescar vintage frets and a brass nut also makes the cut.

To match Strummer’s own instrument, a heavy relic black-over-sunburst finish with battered hardware – forensically modeled after the original example – has been utilized.

That mismatched colorway was famously the result of a refinish that Strummer gave the guitar, which initially arrived in a 3-Color Sunburst when he purchased it with £100 he received for a green card marriage.

And, to make it even more faithful to the ‘66 single-cut, Fender has equipped the Tele with the same body stickers that adorned Strummer’s guitar – including the aged setlist sticker located on the upper bout.

These aesthetic appointments are just part of the picture, though. As Waller explains, the years of wear and tear the original was subjected to actually changed the shape of the instrument. This, too, was considered when constructing the guitar.

“Not only was the paint worn, but the wood is worn too,” Waller explains. “So the radius has changed into almost a Strat radius on the arm contour, which is, when you think about it, pretty incredible.

“There’s not a whole lot of famous Telecasters out there that have that much wear on the wood.”

Elsewhere, Josefina hand-wound Tele ‘67 pickups and Schaller M6 tuners can be found. So, as far as replicas go, this looks to be a pretty forensic effort, which – when paired with the fact only a limited number will be made – probably explains the five-figure price tag.

It is worth pointing out, though, that while guitar prices are rising, such high-end artist models are increasingly becoming the norm. The $50k Jimmy Page double-neck and Kirk Hammett Greeny models, and now this Strummer Tele, are indicative of this trend.

For those who don't fancy spending $20k on a guitar, the Tele has been launched alongside a capsule of Strummer accessories: a dedicated pickup set ($150), Tele/Strat hardcase ($220), leopard print strap ($40) and a 13" instrument cable ($35).

To find out more, head over to the Fender Custom Shop.

It’s not the first Masterbuilt Fender has crafted to honor Strummer in recent years. Back in 2021, the Big F launched a $15,000 replica of his famed Esquire.