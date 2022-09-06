Fender debuts battle-scarred new Joe Strummer signature Telecaster

Last year, Fender saluted the legendary Joe Strummer with two new signature guitars, the $499 Campfire acoustic and ultra limited-edition $15,000 Master Built Esquire.

Now, Fender has revealed a third Strummer signature model, the Joe Strummer Telecaster.

Based on the Clash frontman's beloved '66 Tele, this Mexican-made signature six-string occupies a sort of middle ground between the extremes presented by the company's first two Strummer models. You can hear it in action below.

For starters, the Joe Strummer Tele sports a Road Worn nitrocellulose lacquer-finished alder body, with a '60s C-shaped maple neck (also given a Road Worn nitrocellulose lacquer finish) that boasts a 25.5" slab rosewood fretboard with a 7.25" radius and 21 vintage-style frets.

Sounds on the guitar come via a pair of custom-voiced single-coil ‘60s Tele pickups, controlled by the standard Tele knob layout of individual master volume and master tone knobs, with a three-way toggle pickup switch.

The Strummer Tele's vintage-style six-saddle Telecaster bridge, era-correct three-ply parchment pickguard, vintage-style tuning machines and custom neck plate – like its body and neck – are all Road Worn as well.

Strummer's original '66 Telecaster – which he bought after receiving (opens in new tab) a £100 payment for a green card marriage – originally sported a 3-Color Sunburst finish. After the formation of the Clash though, Strummer gave the guitar a distinctive all-black paint job, to fit with the band's visuals.

Otherwise, Strummer – but for swapping out the original three-saddle ashtray bridge for a six-saddle version and adding (opens in new tab) a second string tree – kept the Tele largely factory-standard throughout his lengthy career with the Clash, and later the Mescaleros.

The Fender Joe Strummer Telecaster is available now – with a vintage-style hardshell case – for $1,799.

For more info on the guitar, visit Fender (opens in new tab).