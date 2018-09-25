Listen to a 1983 Joe Strummer Demo of the Clash's "This is England"

A previously unreleased demo version of the Clash’s “This is England” will be included on the upcoming Joe Strummer compilation, Joe Strummer 001, due out on Ignition Records on September 28. The 1983 demo, titled “Czechoslovak Song/Where is England,” also features Clash bassist Paul Simonon and then drummer Pete Howard.

Joe Strummer 001 features 32 tracks from Strummer’s recordings with the 101ers, the Mescaleros, his solo albums and soundtrack work, as well as 12 previously unreleased songs. It will be available as a limited edition deluxe CD, vinyl and digital download.

The Super Deluxe box set features a limited edition collector’s box with Wibalin wrap, containing both the deluxe CD book as well as the 4LP vinyl product, as well as:



• 2CDs and 4LPs containing rare and unheard audio—restored and remastered by Peter J Moore.

• 64-page hardback book featuring rarely seen and previously unpublished memorabilia from Joe’s personal collection as well as historical press reviews and technical notes about the albums.

• Additional 7” single of previously unreleased demos of This is England (Side A) and Before We Go Forward (Side B)

• Cassette of previously unheard and unreleased Full Moon (Basement Demo)—with artwork replicated from the original cassette recording from Joes’s archive.

• Envelope containing a screen print, a high-quality image of Joe, two original art prints, and a sticker sheet.

• Replica of Joe’s Californian driving license.

• Enamel Pin badge

Art directed and designed by Robert Gordon McHarg III who previously worked on the Clash Sound System box set with Paul Simonon, the John Cooper Clarke compilation Anthologia and curated the Black Market Clash Exhibition.

Pre-order Joe Strummer 001 here.







Joe Strummer 001 track list:

CD1:

1. Letsagetabitarockin' (2005 Remastered Version) - The 101ers - 00:02:08

2. Keys To Your Heart (Version 2) [2005 Remastered Version] - The 101ers- 00:03:08

3. Love Kills - Joe Strummer - 00:03:59

4. Tennessee Rain - Joe Strummer - 00:02:55

5. Trash City - Joe Strummer & The Latino Rockabilly War - 00:04:11

6. 15th Brigade - Joe Strummer - 00:02:40

7. Ride Your Donkey - Joe Strummer - 00:02:21

8. Burning Lights - Joe Strummer - 00:02:43

9. Afro-Cuban Be-Bop - The Astro-Physicians - 00:02:53

10. Sandpaper Blues - Radar - 00:04:44

11. Generations - Electric Dog House - 00:05:30

12. It’s A Rockin' World - Joe Strummer - 00:02:25

13. Yalla Yalla - Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros - 00:06:57

14. X-Ray Style - Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros - 00:04:34

15. Johnny Appleseed - Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros - 00:04:02

16. Minstrel Boy - Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros - 00:05:42

17. Redemption Song - Johnny Cash & Joe Strummer - 00:03:24

18. Over The Border - Jimmy Cliff & Joe Strummer - 00:03:51

19. Coma Girl - Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros - 00:03:48

20. Silver & Gold / Before I Grow Too Old - Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros - 00:02:39



CD2:

1. Letsagetabitarockin' (Strummer Demo) - Joe Strummer - 00:01:49

2. Czechoslovak Song / Where Is England - Strummer, Simonon & Howard - 00:03:49

3. Pouring Rain (1984) - Strummer, Simonon & Howard - 00:03:29

4. Blues On The River - Joe Strummer - 00:04:37

5. Crying On 23rd - The Soothsayers - 00:02:52

6. 2 Bullets - Pearl Harbour - 00:03:11

7. When Pigs Fly - Joe Strummer - 00:04:06

8. Pouring Rain (1993) - Joe Strummer - 00:04:06

9. Rose Of Erin - Joe Strummer - 00:04:12

10. The Cool Impossible - Joe Strummer - 00:04:32

11. London Is Burning - Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros - 00:03:14

12. U.S. North - Joe Strummer & Mick Jones - 00:10:32



VINYL 1:

A1. Letsagetabitarockin' (2005 Remastered Version) - The 101ers - 00:02:08

A2. Keys To Your Heart (Version 2) [2005 Remastered Version] - The 101ers - 00:03:08

A3. Love Kills - Joe Strummer - 00:03:59

A4. Tennessee Rain - Joe Strummer - 00:02:55

A5. Trash City - Joe Strummer & The Latino Rockabilly War - 00:04:11

A6. 15th Brigade - Joe Strummer - 00:02:40



B1. Ride Your Donkey - Joe Strummer - 00:02:21

B2. Burning Lights - Joe Strummer - 00:02:43

B3. Afro-Cuban Be-Bop - The Astro-Physicians - 00:02:53

B4. Sandpaper Blues - Radar - 00:04:44

B5. Generations - Electric Dog House - 00:05:30



VINYL 2:

C1. It’s A Rockin' World - Joe Strummer - 00:02:25

C2. Yalla Yalla - Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros - 00:06:57

C3. X-Ray Style - Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros - 00:04:34

C4. Johnny Appleseed - Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros - 00:04:02



D1. Minstrel Boy - Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros - 00:05:42

D2. Redemption Song - Johnny Cash & Joe Strummer - 00:03:24

D3. Over The Border - Jimmy Cliff & Joe Strummer - 00:03:51

D4. Coma Girl - Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros - 00:03:48

D5. Silver & Gold / Before I Grow Too Old - Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros - 00:02:39



VINYL 3:

E1. Letsagetabitarockin' (Strummer Demo) - Joe Strummer - 00:01:49

E2. Czechoslovak Song / Where Is England - Joe Strummer - 00:03:49

E3. Pouring Rain (1984) - Strummer, Simonon & Howard - 00:03:29

E4. Blues On The River - Joe Strummer - 00:04:37

E5. Crying On 23rd - The Soothsayers - 00:02:52

E6. 2 Bullets - Pearl Harbour - 00:03:11



F1. When Pigs Fly - Joe Strummer - 00:04:06

F2. Pouring Rain (1993) - Joe Strummer - 00:04:06

F3. Rose Of Erin - Joe Strummer - 00:04:12

F4. The Cool Impossible - Joe Strummer - 00:04:32

F5. London Is Burning - Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros - 00:03:14



VINYL 4 (12" Single):

A1. U.S. North - Joe Strummer & Mick Jones - 00:10:32



VINYL 5 (7" Single):

A1. This Is England - Strummer, Simonon & Howard - 00:03:04

B1. Before We Go Forward - Strummer, Simonon & Howard - 00:02:49



CASSETTE

A1. Full Moon (Basement Demo) - Joe Strummer - 00:03:02