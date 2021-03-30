Fender unveils limited-edition Master Built Joe Strummer Esquire electric guitar

When Fender announced the Joe Strummer Campfire acoustic guitar along with the rest of its 2021 Artist Series, the guitar giant teased that a celebratory electric guitar was also in the works. Now, the limited-edition Master Built Fender Joe Strummer Esquire has been officially released in commemoration of The Clash's legendary co-founder and guitarist.

Dropping more than 40 years after the release of the iconic London Calling record, the pair of six-string offerings seek to pay tribute to Strummer's diverse musical repertoire and celebrate his historical relationship with Fender.

While the Campfire acoustic guitar will be released as a factory-edition signature model, the Master Built Esquire will be part of an ultra-limited run composed of only 70 units worldwide.

Said Lucinda Tait, widow of Strummer, "Joe's Fender guitars were a huge part of his life and, of course, his music. Now feels the right time to collaborate with Fender on these commemorative guitars, as we take a moment to reflect on everything Joe and his music achieved."

Built by Fender Custom Shop Master Builder Jason Smith, the newly announced Strummer Esquire is described as a faithful reincarnation of the guitar wielded by the punk icon during the London Calling and Combat Rock years.

Complete with a Clash-era feel, the signature Esquire sports a two-piece offset seam alder body and 1959-exclusive Telecaster bridge, as well as a single Josephina hand-wound '55/'56 bridge pickup wired to a three-way switch.

Aesthetic-wise, the commemorative model comes equipped with the iconic black racing stripe, a "Bourbon Street" sticker and a custom relic finish.

Of the new Esquire, Smith said, "This build has been a true honor. Strummer's Esquire is one of the most recognizable and revered guitars in the world."

"This model is much more than a collector's item," he continued. "It is packed full of incredible features, from its Schaller mini-tuning machines and '59 Tele bridge, which can be strung through the body or top loaded through the bridge plate - this bridge was available exclusively in 1959. I can't wait to see what these guitars can do out there in the world today."

The Esquire joins with the previously released Campfire acoustic model, which pays tribute to the legendary music-filled campfire jams that Strummer hosted throughout the years at Glastonbury Festival.

Sporting a smaller-sized body, the Campfire acoustic boasts a solid spruce top with mahogany back and sides, as well as a tilt-back Fender headstock, star inlays and a custom sound hole label.

"Joe Strummer changed music forever," commented Justin Norvell, Executive Vice President, Product at Fender. "He is inexorably linked to Fender, so we wanted to honor that with not only one, but two brand new and unique Artist Signature Series guitars.

"The Campfire acoustic is the perfect offering for songwriters, Strummer fans and acoustic players at all levels looking for a versatile instrument, while the Esquire serves as the ultimate tribute to a player and a guitar which shaped the sounds of thousands following in his footsteps."

Also being released are a collection of Strummer-themed accessories, including a signature guitar cable, two guitar straps and a Know Your Rights guitar pick tin.

The cable and pick tin list for $34 and $11, respectively. The Know Your Rights guitar strap lists for $29, while the vintage-style saddle strap costs $74.

The Fender Joe Strummer Campfire acoustic is available now for $499. The Strummer Esquire is also available now for $15,000.

Head over to Fender for more info.