Watch H.E.R. perform Glory alongside 125 Fender Play Foundation students at Vax Live concert

During the Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World event that was streamed on Saturday May 8 at the SoFi Stadium, H.E.R. was joined by over 125 middle school students from the Los Angeles Unified School District to perform a powerful rendition of Glory.

The aspiring electric guitar, acoustic guitar and bass guitar players who joined in with the performance were all recipients of donations from both the Fender Play Foundation program and H.E.R. herself, which go towards supporting their musical studies.

Working with the mantra that “music is the universal language that empowers self-expression and community building everywhere”, the Fender Play Foundation seeks to “equip, educate and inspire the next generation of players, placing these powerful tools in the hands of the youth who aspire to play”.

Flanked by an army of young guitar slingers surrounding the stage, H.E.R. launches into the stripped-back opening exchanges of Glory with the aid of her Chrome Glow-finished Fender Stratocaster signature guitar and the rhythmic stamps and claps of her collaborators.

By the time the chorus comes around, the Grammy and Oscar winning singer-songwriter is joined by the awe-inspiring six-string strums and four-string plucks of the 125 students, as H.E.R. dives into a scorching solo of wailing whole-note bends and searing scale runs.

Elsewhere on the event’s itinerary were performances from the Foo Fighters, who teamed up with Brian Johnson for a hard-hitting take on AC/DC’s Back In Black, as well as special guest appearances from Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder and J Balvin.

Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World, which was organized by Global Citizen and hosted by Selena Gomez, was held to raise funding for vaccines, with the initial aim of securing 10 million doses to ensure “everyone, everywhere is protected from the pandemic”.

After the pre-recorded event aired, Global Citizen announced that Vax Live mobilized over $320 million in funding, with 26 million vaccine doses secured for those who have yet be vaccinated.

H.E.R. recently added an Oscar to her ever-expanding collection of accolades, having won Best Original Song with Fight For You at this years awards ceremony.