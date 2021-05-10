Watch pro-shot footage of AC/DC’s Brian Johnson tearing through Back in Black with the Foo Fighters

Last week we caught a glimpse of AC/DC front man Brian Johnson’s guest spot with the Foo Fighters on a cover of his band’s immortal 1980 anthem, Back in Black.

Now pro-shot footage of the full performance, which took place at Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, has been released. You can check out Johnson tearing through the song with Grohl and the Foos above.

Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on May 2 and aired on a variety of outlets on May 8. The event was hosted by Selena Gomez and, in addition to the Foo Fighters, also featured performances from Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin and H.E.R., who performed Glory alongside 125 Fender Play Foundation students.

Beyond their collab with Johnson, the Foos also bashed through a handful of their own hits during their short set, including Everlong and Best of You.

For more performances from the event, head to Global Citizen’s official YouTube page.

