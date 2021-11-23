Hotone releases updated Ampero II Stomp, complete with 20 built-in Celestion IRs

Hotone has teamed up with Celestion for the latest iteration of its Ampero amp modeler – the Ampero II Stomp – which comes loaded with 20 of the guitar amp speaker specialist’s most popular Impulse Responses.

The second-generation modeler and effects processor, much like its contemporaries, features a compact pedalboard-friendly chassis that houses a four-inch dynamic touchscreen and an intuitive control layout that dictates the unit’s digital processing powers.

Of course, the real magic happens under the hood. In a bid to eliminate the “dull, lifeless sound” that plagues digital multi-effects units – arguably an outdated critique, given the quality of recent products – Hotone has developed the CDCM HD + F.I.R.E modelling technology.

Combining white box and black box modelling technologies, the software promises to recreate every component of the original device and produce emulations that track authentic dynamic variations.

This technology is paired with AD/DA from ESS Sabre Series – a high-tech digital to analog converter – and up to 2048 IR sampling points, twice as many as the first Ampero, in a bid to capture studio-quality cabinets and acoustics.

The chances of the brand’s success in this quest are bolstered by its partnership with Celestion, which grants the Ampero II Stomp access to 20 IRs that have been attuned to a variety of Celestion speakers.

Included in the list are a number of Blue, Anniversary, Creamback and Vintage speakers, all of different varieties, with an additional 50 custom IR slots available for experimentation.

A full list of the included Celestion IRs can be found below.

Celestion Blue 112 C Hi-Gn All

Celestion Blue 112 O Hi-Gn All

Celestion Blue 212 C Hi-Gn All

Celestion Blue 212 O Hi-Gn All

G12-65 412 C Hi-Gn All

G12H Anniversary 212 C Hi-Gn All

G12H Anniversary 212 O Hi-Gn All

G12H Anniversary 412 C Hi-Gn All

G12H Creamback 112 C Hi-Gn All

G12H Creamback 112 O Hi-Gn All

G12H Creamback 212 C Hi-Gn All

G12H Creamback 212 O Hi-Gn All

G12H Creamback 412 C Hi-Gn All

G12M Creamback 212 C Hi-Gn All

G12M Creamback 212 O Hi-Gn All

G12M Creamback 412 C Hi-Gn All

G12M Greenback 212 C Hi-Gn All

G12M Greenback 412 C Hi-Gn All

Vintage 30 212 C Hi-Gn All

Vintage 30 412 C Hi-Gn All

Lining up alongside these speaker options are a wealth of amp, cab, preamp and pedal models. Though there is no indication as to what the models actually are, the Ampero II Stomp offers 87 amps, 68 cabs, over 100 “legendary pedal models” and more than 60 Hotone original effects.

Other appointments include a 60-second stereo looper, highly customizable dual effect chain that can support up to 12 simultaneous effect modules, and MIDI I/O jacks for expanded control.

And, in terms of integrating it with your wider rig, the unit can be used in a regular effects pedal signal chain, and features a versatile eight-in/eight-out USB audio interface for at-home recording.

The Ampero II Stomp is available now for $499.

To find out more, head over to Hotone.