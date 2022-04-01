How to watch the Grammys 2022: find out how to watch the biggest music awards show online

It’s almost time to dig the tuxedo out of the wardrobe and finesse your acceptance speech, as the biggest night in music is almost here. That’s right, the 64th Grammy Awards are right around the corner, and you’ll be able to live stream the entire event when it lands on Sunday 3rd April. If you're wondering how to watch the Grammys this year, allow us to walk you through the process, wherever you are in the world.

The Daily Show presenter Trevor Noah returns for 2022 to host a magical night of the biggest music stars, with performances announced from the likes of Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Brothers Osborne and bluegrass guitar sensation Billy Strings – here’s hoping we also see some hard rocking artists hit the stage, like this electrifying performance of One from Metallica in 1989.

Grammy Awards 2022 at a glance Date: Sunday, 3rd April 2022

Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Network: CBS (USA)

US streams: Paramount Plus

Watch from overseas: ExpressVPN

Leading the pack is Jon Batiste, who earned himself a whopping 11 Grammy nominations for 2022, with Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. coming a close second with eight each. It’s also rumored that Grammy history will be made on Sunday, as Olivia Rodrigo is expected to take home album, record and song of the year, as well as best new artist. But don’t worry, it’s not all highly produced and polished pop music being recognized at the Grammys this year. Foo Fighters, AC/DC, Black Pumas, Chris Cornell and Deftones have all been nominated for best rock performance, while Mastodon, Gojira and Dream Theater are among the names in the best metal performance category.

Other artists who have gained a nomination are Wolfgang Van Halen, Kings Of Leon, Weezer and Sir Paul McCartney – and if the former Beatle wins, he could take his total number of Grammys to a colossal 19!

How to watch the Grammys in the US

If you are a music fanatic living in the US and you have cable, you can watch the 64th Annual Grammy Awards live via CBS on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Already said goodbye to cable? Well, don’t worry, as it’s also available to stream on Paramount Plus . They currently have a free trial on the go, so if you time your sign up right, you may not need to pay a thing.

Alongside the Grammys, Paramount Plus plays host to original shows like Halo and Mayor of Kingstown, alongside reboots of epic music docs including Behind The Music.

Paramount Plus: $4.99/$9.99 a month

This fully-loaded streaming service is available for $4.99 a month, or if you’d prefer an ad-free experience, you can opt for the Premium plan for $9.99 a month. If you’d rather pay for it in one go, it will cost you $49.99 a year with commercials or $99.99 for an annual subscription to the Premium plan. Not sure if you want to take the plunge and shell out already? Well, Paramount Plus offers a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the Grammys outside the US

If you live outside the US, you may be thinking you can’t watch your favorite artist – and a bunch you haven’t heard of – collect their much-deserved award, but you can! While Paramount Plus isn’t available outside of the US, it can be accessed via the help of a VPN. These Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, therefore tricking the streaming service into thinking you are, in fact, viewing from the USA. Express VPN is our service of choice, and is currently available on a 30-day trial.

ExpressVPN: Try 100% risk-free for 30 days

Our go-to VPN has to be ExpressVPN, and the great news is it’s compatible with just about any streaming device around. If you sign up now for an annual plan, you’ll bag an extra three months absolutely free. Don’t worry if you aren’t sure if it’s for you. Simply tell them within 30 days and you’ll get your money back!

How to use a VPN

You can get your VPN up and running in three simple steps:

1. Install your VPN. If you've chosen Express VPN you'll be pleased to learn that it's pretty much compatible with most devices you can think of.

2. Connect to an appropriate server. Select the appropriate location for the content you want to consume.

3. Head over to the service you want. Now you can load up and login to Paramount Plus and get ready for your 2022 Grammys viewing party!

Grammys 2022 nominees

Here's all the nominees in those rock-friendly Grammy categories:

Best Rock Album



AC/DC: Power Up

Black Pumas: Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell: No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Foo Fighters: Medicine At Midnight

Paul McCartney: McCartney III

Best Rock Performance



AC/DC: Shot In The Dark

Black Pumas: Know You Better

Chris Cornell: Nothing Compares 2 U

Deftones: Ohms

Foo Fighters: Making A Fire



Best Metal Performance



Deftones: Genesis

Dream Theater: The Alien

Gojira: Amazonia

Mastodon: Pushing The Tides

Rob Zombie: The Triumph Of King Freak

Best Rock Song



Weezer: All My Favorite Songs

Kings Of Leon: The Bandit

Mammoth WVH: Distance

Paul McCartney: Find My Way

Foo Fighters: Waiting On A War

Best Alternative Music Album



Fleet Foxes: Shore

Halsey: If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast: Jubilee

Arlo Parks: Collapsed In Sunbeams

St. Vincent: Daddy's Home

You can view the full list of Grammy nominations at Grammys.com.