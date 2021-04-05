Hungry Robot’s Wardenclyffe Deluxe updates its lo-fi ambient modulator with tons of features and flexibility

Hungry Robot has announced the Wardenclyffe Deluxe, which updates its lo-fi ambient modulator with additional features and flexibility.

As for what’s new on the Deluxe effect pedal? A lot, beginning with a tap tempo control, a wider range of modulation rates and an LED rate indicator.

Other fresh features include an independent control over the level of the ambient Pad, a Clock knob that controls the operating frequency of the DSP and lower frequencies that turn the signal into an “ultra-muddled, borderline unusable lofi mess.”

But that’s not all – the pedal’s Detune toggle splits the signal into two and detunes one of them for a lush chorus effect, while the Crush toggle adds a “gnarly” bit crusher to the signal.

Finally, three small top knobs act as a Vinyl Noise simulator to mimic an old record player: Snake adds a filtered white noise/hiss to the mix; Campfire adds crackle; and Pop brings in a random popping effect.

That’s a whole lot of additional functionality for a pedal that, in its original form, was already a pitch modulator, vintage low pass, high pass filter, ambient pad reverb and more.

The Wardenclyffe Deluxe sells for $279.10. For more information, head to Hungry Robot Pedals.