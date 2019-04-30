Hyvmine Share New "Assassins" Video

Prog-metal band Hyvmine, led by guitarist and singer Al Joseph, have shared a new video for the song “Assassins.” The track comes off the band’s forthcoming effort, Retaliation, due for release in July via Seek and Strike.

You can check out the clip above.

Prior to forming Hyvmine, Joseph, a Berklee graduate, released two albums of guitar music under his own name and filmed instructional videos for Guitar World, including one that demonstrates how to play the solo to “Shogun,” the crushing first single from the band’s self-titled debut. The reason he decided to form a band after years of playing on his own, he told Guitar World, is because he “wanted to hit that bigger demographic with my music.

“Doing the guitar thing is great,” Joseph said, “and I’m going to continue doing it. But I also want people to know my full range as an artist. And playing this music as a band is the best way I can think of to do that.”

For more information, head over to Hyvmine.com.