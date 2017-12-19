Hyvmine Premiere "Shogun" Instructional Video

When we were sent a Betcha Can't Play This from a young, up-and-coming guitarist named Al Joseph a few months ago, we were blown away by the guitarist's obvious chops, and wondered what the future had in store for him. Now, it seems, we have an answer.

Joseph has been gearing up for a busy 2018 with his new progressive hard-rock band, Hyvmine, who just premiered their first single, "Shogun."

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the instructional video for the song, which details—in depth—the song's solo. You can watch it above.

You can preorder Hyvmine's debut album, Earthquake—which is set for a January 19 release—here.

For more on Hyvmine, follow along on Facebook.