Prog titans I Built The Sky and Jake Howsam Lowe join forces for fiery new single, Coalesce

Australian electric guitar titans Jake Howsam Lowe and I Built The Sky – otherwise known as Rohan Stevenson – have joined forces for a collaborative five-track EP, and have dropped the effort’s blistering title track, Coalesce.

Lowe, who made a name for himself playing alongside prog hero Plini and in modern metal group The Helix Nebula, lines up alongside Kiesel-wielding wizard Stevenson, who has been releasing music independently under the moniker I Built The Sky since 2012.

The two form the backbone of the EP, and will be joined by drummer Nathan Bulla of Intervals and bass guitar guru Toby Peterson-Stewart of The Omnific. Arch Echo’s Adam Bentley and Dan McNally have also been brought on board for mixing and mastering duties, respectively.

If the title track is anything to go by, guitar fans are in for a treat, with Coalesce combining a carefully curated concoction of good-old-fashioned guitar work, high-gain tones to die for, forward-thinking production arrangements and a musical chemistry that accentuates the pair’s accomplished technique.

After launching in unison into the track’s mammoth hook, the pair begin to go down separate sonic paths, with Stevenson’s octave melodies preceding an extended solo filled with wailing, ultra-sustaining bends and a two-hand tapping exchange.

A return on the hook and it’s Lowe’s turn to take center stage, flexing his impressive arsenal of fretboard-traversing powers and phrasing abilities.

“Getting to finally collaborate on a full release with Ro was awesome and I think our writing styles complemented each other perfectly to make the whole process a breeze,” reflected Lowe.

Added Stevenson, “I've always admired Jake's talents ever since coming across his music and to finally lock in some time together to work on an EP was nothing but a pleasure.

“Jake and my chemistry was obvious in the writing sessions and the end results I am truly proud of.”

(Image credit: I Built The Sky / Jake Howsam Lowe)

Despite the tastiness of Coalesce, the best is still yet to come, apparently, with Lowe and Stevenson revealing their favorite tracks are yet to be released.

“The second track Mirage is a personal favorite but it’s hard to choose just one!” admitted Lowe, with Stevenson saying, “My favorite track is Ascendant with a big soft spot for Ataraxia, which turned out beautifully."

Thankfully, we don’t have long to wait until we get to hear the tracks the pair are so excited about, with the EP set to be released on September 17.

Coalesce will be released independently, and is available to preorder now.