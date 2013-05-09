As I Lay Dying Comment on Tim Lambesis' Arrest in Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot

As we reported yesterday, As I Lay Dying singer Tim Lambesis was arrested Tuesday at the Barnes & Noble in Oceanside, California, for allegedly hiring someone to kill his estranged wife.

The rest of the band — Jordan Mancino (drums), Phil Sgrosso (rhythm guitar, backing vocals), Nick Hipa (lead guitar, backing vocals) and Josh Gilbert (bass, clean vocals) — have officially commented on the news. They posted this note on their website last night:

"To our fans,

"As we post this, the legal process is taking its course and we have no more information than you do. There are many unanswered questions, and the situation will become clearer in the coming days and weeks. We'll keep you informed as best we can.

"Our thoughts right now are with Tim, his family, and with everyone else affected by this terrible situation — and with our fans, whom we love and draw strength from.

"Thank you for understanding, and as always, for your support of As I Lay Dying."

Authorities began investigating Lambesis on May 2, after receiving information that he allegedly was trying to get someone to kill his wife. He was booked into the Vista Jail, also in San Diego County, and is scheduled to appear before a judge this afternoon, May 9, in Vista.