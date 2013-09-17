As I Lay Dying Frontman Tim Lambesis' Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot Going to Trial

Reuters is reporting that As I Lay Dying frontman Timothy Lambesis will stand trial in an alleged murder-for-hire case in which he is charged with attempting to hire an undercover cop to kill his wife.

A California judge made the decision in a hearing yesterday, September 16.

As we reported earlier this year, Lambesis, 32, was arrested May 7 at the Barnes & Noble in Oceanside, California, after he was recorded telling an undercover agent that he wanted Meggan Lambesis, his wife, dead.

The singer gave the agent, who was known simply as "Red," an envelope full of money ($1,000) and instructions on how to kill Meggan, including her address, security gate code and photos — as well as the dates he'd be with their adopted children in order to secure an alibi.

His wife filed for divorce last year after receiving an email from Lambesis saying he no longer loved her. She later learned he was having an affair.

Lambesis has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces up to nine years in prison.