Ibanez updates Artwood Series acoustics with new gradation finishes

Last year, Ibanez unveiled a gradation finish on electric models like the AZ242F, and now the company has applied the same multi-hued aesthetic to two of its Artwood series acoustic guitars.

The new AW80CE now sports a Brown Ale Gradation finish on its cutaway dreadnought body. Other features include a solid Sitka spruce top, Okoume back and sides, Nyatoh neck and Ovangkol fretboard and bridge.

The AW84CE, meanwhile, boasts a Vertical Natural Browned Burst finish on a cutaway dreadnought body. Tonewoods consist of a solid Okoume top and Okoume back and sides, as well as an Nyatoh neck and Ovangkol fretboard and bridge.

AW80CE (Image credit: courtesy of Ibanez)

Both models come equipped with an Ibanez T-bar undersaddle pickup and Ibanez AEQ-TP2 preamp with onboard tuner as well.

The AW80CE and AW84CE are available now for $399 each. For more information, head over to Ibanez.