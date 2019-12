Iced Earth have just debuted a brand new music video over at Revolvermag.com. You can check out the video for "Anthem" here.

"Anthem" is taken from the band's latest studio album, Dystopia, which landed at No. 28 on our list of the 50 best albums of 2011.

The band premiered a video for the album's title track back in October, which you can still check out here.